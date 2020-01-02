CALGARY – Though the penalty killing unit has been mostly good, it has had a few nights like Tuesday, when it has surrendered multiple goals, in this case allowing three goals in six times shorthanded against Edmonton.

But coach David Quinn still thinks the team’s penalty kill, which was 24th overall entering Thursday with a success rate of 77.4 percent (33 goals allowed in 146 times shorthanded) has been mostly good.

“I think, for six weeks we had the best penalty kill in the league,’’ Quinn said. “I don’t know if anybody realizes that . . . And then we give up three. And that’s kind of what we’ve been. Unfortunately, we’ve had those nights where we’ve given up three. And so I would argue that we’ve been more than OK . . . We’ve been good. That being said, we all know what has to be better. We can’t be giving up three goals in a game, and cost us games. We’ve got to minimize the nights where we may not all have it, and not give up three. And cut it down to one.’’

Kakko receives good news

Finland beat USA in the quarterfinals of the World Junior Championship, 1-0, Thursday. That result knocked two Rangers prospects – defensemen K’Andre Miller and Zachary Jones – out of the tournament, but it made Kaapo Kakko pretty happy with the result.

“He was beaming, ear-to-ear when I congratulated him this morning,’’ Quinn said.

Blue notes

Chris Kreider appeared in his 500th NHL game . . . Quinn stayed with the same lineup that lost to Edmonton, meaning Micheal Haley was the lone healthy scratch . . . D Libor Hajek, out since suffering a right knee sprain Dec. 5 in a game in Columbus, skated again and stayed on after everyone else had left the ice, getting extra work in. Quinn, though, still wasn’t ready to reveal a timetable for Hajek’s return. “We’ll probably have a better idea once this trip ends,’’ Quinn said. “He’s been skating a little harder now, and you need to see how it reacts to hard skate. Probably today was his hardest skate so far, so we’ll see how it goes tomorrow.’’ . . . Rangers president John Davidson was inducted into the Alberta Hockey Hall of Fame Thursday, along with six others, including former Calgary Flames defenseman Jamie Macoun and longtime NHL coach Ken Hitchcock.