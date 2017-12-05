PITTSBURGH — Although he hasn’t been a Ranger since the summer of 2015, Carl Hagelin knows what to expect from his former team.

The last time the two clubs met, on Oct. 17, Sidney Crosby scored late to tie the game and the Penguins won 5-4 in overtime at Madison Square Garden, dropping the Rangers to 1-5-1.

“They’re just like us, trying to find their way,” Hagelin said Tuesday after the Penguins’ morning skate. “They’ve got a lot of new personnel, it looks like [Henrik] Lundqvist is playing better; they’re always going to be a good team. They have a lot of experience and know how to play the systems.”

What are Hagelin’s keys to solving Lundqvist, with whom he played for four seasons? “He doesn’t like when [Patric] Hornqvist is around the crease,” he said with a grin. “And he plays deep in the crease, so lateral passes [can work]. But even more important is to get shots and rebounds.”

Rangers coach Alain Vigneault had said that Lundqvist (13-6-2, 2.66 GAA, .917 save percentage) would start at PPG Paints Arena, and he may.

Lundqvist did not skate this morning with the lone spare, defenseman Steven Kampfer, which is normal for a starting goalie.

But neither did backup Ondrej Pavelec, who made 19 saves in relief against the Panthers on Nov. 28. The guess is that one of the two goalies may be under the weather. Vigneault’s pre-game briefing is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

The Penguins (15-10-3 and 9-2-1 at home), who have won four in a row, know their goalie: Tristan Jarry (4-0-2, 1.99, .937). The 22-year-old will make his third consecutive start since stepping in for Matt Murray (lower-body injury).

For the Blueshirts (14-10-2, 3-5 on the road), it’s the first of three games against teams above them in the tight Metropolitan Division standings. They visit Washington on Friday and host the Devils on Saturday.

The Penguins are 11-1-1 at home against the Metro Division dating back to last season.

Jarry has allowed just seven goals in the last four games, but coach Mike Sullivan said that the team has played better in front of him as well.

“We’ve been more aggressive on the penalty-kill [which is 18-for-20],” Hagelin said. “We shut Buffalo down [in a back-to-back] but we can’t give the Rangers those kind of looks.”

Notes: Center Mika Zibanejad (concussion) will miss his third straight game . . . Michael Grabner will play his 500th game. He had a hat trick in his last one, with two empty-netters.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

RANGERS

Forwards

Chris Kreider-David Desharnais-Pavel Buchnevich

Jimmy Vesey-Kevin Hayes-Rick Nash

Michael Grabner-J.T. Miller-Mats Zuccarello

Paul Carey-Boo Nieves-Jesper Fast

Defense

Ryan McDonagh-Nick Holden

Brady Skjei-Kevin Shattenkirk

Marc Staal-Braden Smith

Goalies

Henrik Lundqvist

Ondrej Pavelec

PENGUINS

Forwards

Conor Sheary-Sidney Crosby-Patric Hornqvst

Jake Guentzel-Evgeni Malkin-Phil Kessel

Carl Hagelin-Riley Sheahan-Bryan Rust

Tom Kuhnhackl-Carter Rowney-Ryan Reaves

Defense

Brian Dumoulin-Kris Letang

Olli Maatta-Matt Hunwick

Ian Cole-Justin Schultz

Goalies

Tristan Jarry

Casey DeSmith