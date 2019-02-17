PITTSBURGH – Eight days before the Feb. 25 trade deadline, Mats Zuccarello and Kevin Hayes continued to raise the Rangers’ asking price for them. Zuccarello scored the Rangers’ first two goals of the game and Hayes added one in the third as the Rangers dropped a 6-5 decision Sunday to the Penguins.

Two goals each by Evgeny Malkin and Kris Letang provided what the Penguins needed to win the game, but the Rangers – who lost defenseman Neal Pionk late in the second period after he was cut by a high stick from Sidney Crosby – showed some fight in getting late goals from Hayes and Mika Zibanejad after falling behind 6-3.

The game was tied 3-3 entering the third before a goal by Letang and the pair by Malkin put the Pens up by three. Hayes, though, got his 14th goal with 5:45 left and Zibanejad got his 26th with 18.0 seconds left to give the Rangers a chance.

The teams exchanged own goals in the first period, with Letang getting the Penguins on the board first when he banked a centering pass off Ranger defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk’s skate and in at 16:11. But with Bryan Rust sitting out a roughing penalty, the Rangers equalized when Zuccarello’s attempted feed to Zibanejad was deflected in by Pens defenseman Teddy Blueger with 39.2 seconds left in the period.

Pittsburgh got three straight power plays in the second period and on the third of those, a holding call against Zibanejad, the Pens’ Marcus Pettersson beat Alexandar Georgiev with a one-timer from the right circle to give the Penguins the lead again at 11:41. Defenseman Brian Dumoulin made it 3-1 with a blast from the high slot at 14:09, but Zuccarello’s second goal – he nudged the puck across the goal line after Zibanejad’s shot had trickled through Pens goalie Casey DeSmith and was inching its way across the line – got the Rangers back in the game just 26 seconds later.

Ryan Strome tied it at 3-3 with his first goal in 13 games at 18:45, and then Crosby clipped Pionk with 12.3 seconds remaining in the period. Pionk went right down, stayed down, reached up to his face, and then skated off and went to the dressing room. Crosby was assessed a double-minor for high sticking, but the Rangers failed to score on the four-minute power play.