In the first game of their first road trip of the season Friday in Pittsburgh, the Rangers had some truly exhilarating moments — including goals by Filip Chytil and Kaapo Kakko, and a tremendous breakout game by rookie defenseman K’Andre Miller.

But in a 56-game season, where all the games are within the division and every point matters, the Rangers gave away two precious points when they blew a two-goal lead and lost to the Penguins, 4-3, in a shootout.

Up 3-1 late in the second period, Ryan Lindgren’s own goal gave the Penguins a lifeline, and Teddy Blueger scored to tie it at 11:23 of the third. That sent the game to overtime, where Chytil hit the goalpost in the 3-on-3 and the game went to the shootout.

There, Jake Guentzel and Kris Letang scored for the Penguins, and Mika Zibanejad and Tony DeAngelo missed for the Rangers, sealing the result.

DeAngelo had the last shot of the tiebreaker, and needed to score to keep the game going. But after a series of fakes, he was unable to get the puck past Pittsburgh goalie Tristan Jarry and the Rangers lost their second straight game, and their third in the four they’ve played this season (1-2-1). They did get a point for their troubles, but they should have had two.

"We have to understand situational hockey,’’ Rangers coach David Quinn said. "You're up 3-1, and a lot of good things are happening, and, you know, we just — we didn't really understand the moment. It was six minutes to go [in the second period], we're still doing things like we're down 3-1. And it came back and bit us.’’

With DeAngelo back in the lineup after his two-game exile because of his bad penalty in the season opener, the Rangers’ defense was back to having the same three pairs it used in the season-opening 4-0 loss to the Islanders. And the best player among those six defensemen was Miller, the rookie who turned 21 on Thursday.

Miller was a rock all night, playing 21:17, getting his first NHL point — an assist on the Kakko goal — and even playing a shift in the 3-on-3 overtime. His partner, Jacob Trouba, did not play in the overtime.

The Rangers fell behind, 1-0, when Pittsburgh’s Bryan Rust deflected a shot past Igor Shesterkin at 10:29 of the first period, but the Rangers stunned the Penguins in the second period when they scored three goals in the first six minutes to take a 3-1 lead. Chytil and Kakko scored two of those, and their linemate, Phillip DiGiuseppe assisted on each.

DiGiuseppe set up the first Ranger goal, seconds after a Rangers power play expired, when he checked Pittsburgh defenseman Brian Dumoulin into the boards and stole the puck from him. Chytil picked it up, drove to the net, and threw several fakes at Jarry before tucking a backhander past him for his second goal of the season, at 2:41.

Adam Fox blasted home a one-timer on a power play, off a pass from Artemi Panarin, to give the Rangers the lead, 2-1, at 5:18, and then 24 seconds later Kakko made it 3-1 when he banged home the rebound of a shot by DiGiuseppe for his second goal of the season, at 5:42.

But the Penguins (3-2) have been comeback kings this season, and they got back in the game when Lindgren’s mistake gifted them a goal. With the Penguins on a power play, Jared McCann threw a puck from the left wing into the crease and Lindgren dropped down to his knees to block it. But as the puck lay in the goal crease, Lindgren tried to sweep it with his glove under Shesterkin, so the goalie could freeze it. Instead, the puck slid underneath Shesterkin and in to make it 3-2 at 16:56.