Rangers' three-game win streak ends with loss to Penguins

The three-game win streak the Rangers took into their Sunday night game in Pittsburgh had been built against two reeling clubs in the Buffalo Sabres and New Jersey Devils. So their matchup against the Penguins represented a step up in class.

Mika Zibanejad’s third goal of the season, and first at even strength, got the Rangers off to a great start, giving them the early lead, just 1:18 into the game. But the Penguins blitzed the Rangers with three goals in 61 seconds late in the first period, chasing goaltender Alexandar Georgiev, and added a couple more late in the third period to beat the Blueshirts, 5-1, putting an end to the Rangers’ winning streak.

Georgiev was starting for the second day in a row, with Igor Shesterkin currently out because of a groin strain. Georgiev had played Saturday and earned the victory in the Rangers’ 6-3 win over the Devils, but he’d allowed a couple iffy goals in that one, and after the game coach David Quinn had said he wasn’t sure who would be in goal Sunday. He opted to come back with Georgiev, but pulled him after he allowed successive breakaway goals to Kaspari Kapanen at 16:52 and Sidney Crosby at 17:14.

Farmingville native Keith Kinkaid replaced Georgiev after Crosby’s goal, making his Rangers debut and playing in his first NHL game since October of 2019 with Montreal. He had a rough start and got sent down to the minor leagues, and signed with the Rangers as a free agent in October. He’d been on the taxi squad all season, and had played two AHL games for Hartford, before the Rangers activated him after Shesterkin was injured late in Thursday’s game against the Devils.

Kinkaid didn’t face his first shot on goal for more than six minutes into his appearance, and that came when he stopped on a breakaway by Pittsburgh’s Jake Guentzel at 4:10 of the second period. Kinkaid faced nine shots in all in the second period, turning them all aside.

He stopped the first 14 shots he saw – many of them difficult saves – before Evgeni Malkin finally beat him at 13:57 of the third. Zach Aston-Reese converted a rebound at 16:37 of the period to make it 5-1. Overall, Kinkaid allowed two goals on 18 shots in 42:25.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The Rangers played their seventh game without forward Artemi Panarin, who remains away from the team on leave. Defenseman Jacob Trouba returned to the lineup after missing eight games with a broken thumb and played 21:32. He had an assist.

The teams play again on Tuesday, in the second of the two-game set, before the Rangers go to Boston to conclude their longest road trip of the season with two games against the Bruins Thursday and Saturday.