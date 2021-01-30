The Rangers returned home to Madison Square Garden Saturday to open up a three-game homestand with the first of two games against the Pittsburgh Penguins, and the Blueshirts continued what has been a season-long problem in the early going, when they blew yet another third-period lead and lost, 5-4, in overtime.

Sidney Crosby scored the winner, at 2:27 of the five-minute, three-on-three overtime. The Penguins have now won all three games against the Rangers this season.

The teams play each other again Monday, and coach David Quinn is likely going to have to figure out some kind of solution to the glaring problem he has with his third defense pair, which was on ice for three goals against.

Brendan Smith, partnered with Tony DeAngelo to start on the third pair, got only one shift, on the penalty kill, after Pittsburgh’s Kasperi Kapanen scored on a breakaway to put the Pens up, 3-2 at 9:42 of the second period. Smith, who was also on for a Ranger goal and was a minus-2 in the game, did not play at all in the third or overtime.

The Rangers carried a 4-3 lead into the third period, but the Penguins tied it at 9:20, when Jake Guentzel reached behind Rangers goalie Alexandar Georgiev and nudged in the second rebound of a Cody Ceci shot that Guentzel tipped and Georgiev stopped twice, but never was able to control.

Georgiev (33 saves) had started despite the fact that Igor Shesterkin got his first win of the season in the Rangers’ overtime victory over Buffalo on Thursday. But instead of coming back with Shesterkin against the Penguins, Quinn chose to start Georgiev.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The plan, for now, at least, will be to alternate goaltenders, Quinn said, in an attempt to build up both goalies’ confidence.

"I don’t know how long we're going to do it,’’ Quinn said of the new goalie rotation. "But that's going to be the approach, in the short term.’’

The Penguins opened the scoring at 7:39 of the first period, when Jason Zucker drove to the net on a 3-on-2 break and tapped in a feed from rookie defenseman P.O. Joseph, who had three assists. Smith, back on defense with DeAngelo, dropped down to the ice to try and block the right-to-left pass from Kapanen to Joseph. But he missed it, allowing the pass to get across and Zucker to get to the goal crease unchecked.

Brendan Lemieux’s first goal of the season tied it at 1-1, when Lemieux barreled his way to the net, through two Penguin defensemen, to nudge in the rebound of a shot by Phil DiGiuseppe at 13:52.

But the Penguins re-took the lead with 39.4 seconds left in the period, when Brandon Tanev tipped in a point shot by Joseph for his third goal of the season, to make it 2-1.

Then, the second period got wild.

Smith got called for tripping and the Rangers came up with a shorthanded, two-on-zero break that resulted in Kevin Rooney’s first goal as a Ranger to tie the score, 2-2 at 7:20. Rooney chipped the puck past Pittsburgh’s John Marino and was away clean, with rookie K’Andre Miller skating up the middle with him. Miller drifted to the back post, cocked his stick high, looking for a one-timer, and Rooney passed to him. But as Pittsburgh goalie Casey DeSmith slid over to challenge, Miller passed back to Rooney, who put the puck into an empty net.

But Pittsburgh re-took the lead at 9:42, when Kapanen got behind the defense of Smith and DeAngelo and Evgeni Malkin hit him up the middle for a breakaway. Less than a minute later, though, at 10:25, Chris Kreider re-tied it with his third goal of the season, on assists from Jacob Trouba and Miller.

Finally, when Marino was penalized after his helmet fell off and he kept playing without it, Artemi Panarin scored on the power play to put the Rangers ahead, 4-3, at 16:01.