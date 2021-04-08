There’s no point in scoreboard-watching for the Rangers, as they try to hang in the playoff race with time running out in this 56-game season. The out of town scoreboard doesn’t matter if you can’t win your own games.

Two nights after scoring eight goals against the Pittsburgh Penguins, the Rangers on Thursday managed only two, and it wasn’t nearly enough as the Penguins beat them, 5-2, to split the two-game set at Madison Square Garden. The game closed out the season series between the teams, and the Rangers went 2-4-2 in the eight games against the Penguins.

The loss, coupled with Boston’s 4-2 win over the Capitals, left the Rangers (18-16-5) seven points behind the Bruins for the fourth and final playoff spot in the East Division. The Rangers have 17 games remaining, beginning with Friday’s visit to Nassau Coliseum against the Islanders. Boston has 19 games remaining.

The Rangers, who too often are guilty of making the extra pass instead of shooting the puck, definitely were guilty of that Thursday, when they generated only 15 shots on goal in the first two periods and 24 for the game. They trailed 3-1 entering the third period and fell behind 4-1 on Jason Zucker’s goal at 10:29 of the period before Kevin Rooney pulled the Rangers within 4-2 with his sixth goal, at 13:48. Adam Fox earned an assist on that goal to extend his point streak to 12 games.

Mark Jankowski scored for Pittsburgh into an empty net with 1:31 remaining.

Igor Shesterkin started his fifth consecutive game for the Rangers, and made 27 saves. Rangers coach David Quinn had promised, in one of his Zoom press conferences last week, that he would not give Shesterkin more than he thought the goalie could handle, and he would be watching carefully for any signs that Shesterkin might need a night off.

"He's played great hockey for us here during this stretch, and, to me there've been no signs of slowing down,’’ Quinn said after the Rangers’ morning skate Thursday. "He certainly has embraced the workload that he's earned.’’

Prior to this current stretch, Shesterkin had never started more than three consecutive NHL games. But in the four games before Thursday, Shesterkin went 3-0-1, allowing 10 goals on 129 shots (.922 save percentage) over 250 minutes (2.4 goals-against average).

He was particularly good when the Rangers have needed him early in games, as they did Tuesday against the Penguins, and in both games last week against the Buffalo Sabres. And he was good again early on Thursday, as the Rangers were outshot 13-5 in the period, including 5-0 at the start and 13-3 through 17 minutes.

The only goal he allowed was by Radim Zohorna at 6:26 of the period, after Zohorna got free when Chris Kreider went for a line change and Marcus Pettersson sent him in alone on the right wing. With the puck on his backhand, Pettersson cut around Libo Hajek across the slot and tucked a forehand shot behind Shesterkin for his sixth goal of the season.

Colin Blackwell’s power play goal at 2:02 of the second period – with Jake Guentzel in the box for hooking Mika Zibanejad – tied the score, 1-1. But Pittsburgh quickly re-took the lead, when Kris Letang’s innocent-looking shot deflected off the shaft of Chris Kreider’s stick and got by a stunned Shesterkin at 3:23. Evan Rodrigues made it 3-1 with a power play goal at 11:28.

The Rangers seemed to pass up several opportunities to shoot the puck, instead overpassing themselves out of scoring opportunities, but Kreider had a chance to get a comeback started late in the second period when he was tripped from behind by Cody Ceci, while on a breakaway. Kreider was awarded a penalty shot with 2:01 remaining in the period, but Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry got his glove on Kreider’s shot and made the save.