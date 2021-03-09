Rangers can't complete comeback in loss to Penguins

The scheduled toughened up for the Rangers, and the results reflected that.

After winning three straight games against the bottom two teams in the East Division, and with some of their top players returning to the lineup, the Rangers went into Pittsburgh for two games against the Penguins just four points out of a playoff spot and feeling good about themselves. They left Western Pennsylvania eight points out of the playoffs after being swept by the Penguins, who beat them 4-2 on Tuesday.

As they did in Sunday’s 5-1 loss to the Penguins, the Rangers scored the first goal Tuesday, on a goal by ex-Penguin Jack Johnson. But three straight goals by the Penguins — the last coming with 19 seconds left in the second period to make it 3-1 – doomed the Blueshirts, who fell to 10-11-3 on the season and 2-2 on their six-game road trip. The road trip concludes with two games in Boston against the Bruins Thursday and Saturday.

The Rangers did make a push in the third period. An early power play goal by Ryan Strome at 3:18 gave them life, and Mika Zibanejad set up Pavel Buchnevich for two glorious chances to tie the score with 2:35 remaining and again with 2:15 left. But Buchnevich was foiled both times by Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry. And despite dominating possession and outshooting the Penguins 15-1 in the period, the Rangers could not complete the comeback. Sidney Crosby’s empty-net goal, with 32.7 seconds remaining, was the Penguins’ only shot in the period.

Keith Kinkaid, the Farmingville native who has spent most of the season on the Rangers’ taxi squad as the team’s third goaltender, got the start and made 23 saves after playing well in a relief appearance Sunday. Coming in after Alexandar Georgiev was strafed for three goals against in 61 seconds late in the first period of that game, Kinkaid stopped 16 of 18 shots and played well enough to impress Rangers coach David Quinn.

"I thought Kinkaid earned the opportunity to play today,’’ Quinn said after the team’s morning skate. "If we didn't like what we saw, we certainly wouldn't come back with him. But he's looked good in practices [and] I thought he played well in the two plus periods he played [Sunday] night.’’

The 31-year-old Kinkaid, who signed as a free agent with the Rangers in October, came off the taxi squad to back up Georgiev after Igor Shesterkin went down with a groin injury last week. Tuesday’s start was his first in the NHL since November, 2019, when he was with the Montreal Canadiens. He was sent down to the minor leagues after that and finished the 2019-20 season in the AHL.

"I've been waiting for this opportunity,’’ Kinkaid said of his first start as a Ranger. "I've been hoping for a break… I plan on taking absolute control of this opportunity to prove I still belong in this league.’’

The Rangers took the lead on Johnson’s first goal – and first point – as a Ranger, a shot from the left point that deflected in off Pittsburgh defenseman John Marino and got by Jarry at 9:16 of the first period. The Penguins tied it at 18:54 of the period when Ryan Lindgren tried to pass the puck out of the Rangers zone and his stick snapped, causing the puck to be turned over to Sidney Crosby. Crosby passed to Jake Guentzel and his shot from the left wing beat Kinkaid over the catching glove.

The Penguins went ahead, 2-1, on a shorthanded goal by Teddy Blueger at 2:40 of the second period, then made it 3-1 on a goal by Kasperi Kapanen at 19:40.