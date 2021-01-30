Other than the starting goaltender, coach David Quinn made no changes to Saturday's lineup against Pittsburgh from the group that won Thursday in Buffalo. With defenseman Jack Johnson still unavailable with a groin strain, that meant Julien Gauthier was the lone healthy scratch again, his fifth straight game in street clothes.

It also meant the new-look first power-play unit, with both Adam Fox and Tony DeAngelo on it – along with Mika Zibanejad, Artemi Panarin and Pavel Buchnevich – stayed together a second straight game.

"We got eight scoring chances on our power play (Thursday) night, so the looks were good,’’ Quinn said.

Quinn did say he wanted to see more of the second power-play unit – Jacob Trouba, Chris Kreider, Ryan Strome, Alexis Lafreniere and Kaapo Kakko – than he did Thursday. Against Buffalo, the first unit hogged the ice time on all three power plays, leaving just a few seconds for the second unit. And while Quinn understood that on the final power play, late in the game, the first unit dominated possession and peppered Sabres goalie Linus Ullmark with shots, he said absent that kind of pressure, he will expect his first unit to change more quickly.

"We needed to shake things up, obviously,’’ he said of the power play units. "And we think that the looks for both these units will give us the best chance to have a successful power play.’’

Quinn reassures Kakko

Quinn said the fact that Kakko’s ice time Thursday was under 10 minutes (9:55) was an oversight on his part, and not by design.

"When the game ended, I thought to myself, 'I don't know if I played Kakko enough,' and I went and looked at the sheet, and I didn't,’’ he said. "And I literally just talked to him today about it. I said, ‘Listen, that wasn't that wasn't by intention.’ Every now and then, that can happen -- certainly not to that extent.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"He's been playing a lot of hockey for us, (and) he's going to continue to play a lot of hockey for us.’’