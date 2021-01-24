In the 56-game sprint that is the 2020-21 NHL season, everyone knew just how crucial it would be to get off to a fast start.

The Rangers have done the opposite of that.

They are only five games in, and there are still 51 games to be played. But the Rangers on Sunday blew a second straight lead to the Pittsburgh Penguins, and unlike Friday, when at least they were able to get the game into overtime and a shootout, and take away that loser’s point, this time, they weren’t so lucky.

The Penguins scored twice in the third period to snatch a come-from-behind 3-2 victory over the Rangers that gave them a sweep of the two-game series in Pittsburgh and lift themselves into second place in the Eastern Division. Jake Guentzel one-timed a shot from the top of the slot past Igor Shesterkin for his second goal of the season with 1:31 remaining to break a 2-2 tie, after Jared McCann’s fluky goal had tied it 2:26 into the third period.

Pittsburgh has won four in a row.

The Rangers, with just one point from two decent performances in their first road games of the season, fell into last place in the division, with a record of 1-3-1 (three points).

"You’ve got to find ways to win,’’ a frustrated Rangers coach David Quinn said. "I mean, we could sit here and talk about some of the good things we did, the chances we had in the third period… but you’ve got to win hockey games.

"A guy (Guentzel) can't get a shot from that area with a minute 30 (seconds) to go,’’ he continued. "You have to have an urgency; you’ve got to know who's dangerous. And it’s just really disappointing, because, you know, just to come in here and play some good hockey and come away with one point (from two games) is really, really disappointing.’’

The Rangers now move on to Buffalo, where they face the Sabres on Tuesday and Thursday, before returning home to face the Penguins on Saturday.

The Rangers opened the scoring on a goal by Colin Blackwell at 16:36 of the opening period, a deflection of a shot by Adam Fox. Blackwell, signed as a free agent to be depth forward, was called up from the practice squad and made his Rangers debut when he took Brendan Lemieux’s place in the lineup.

The Penguins tied it when Bryan Rust beat Shesterkin on a breakaway at 11:24 of the second period, but Ryan Strome, who had no points in the first four games, finally got on the scoresheet with his first goal of the season, at 17:17 of the second, jamming in the rebound of a Jacob Trouba shot to put the Rangers up 2-1.

But after blowing a 3-1 lead Friday to the Penguins, the Rangers coughed up two leads in this one.

"It happens two games in a row where we have a lead and we can't close it out,’’ center Mika Zibanejad said. "I think it's a mix of things that we have to do better and learn from, and you’ve got to learn quick. Like you said, it's 56 games and we can't afford losing these points.’’

Blue notes

Center Filip Chytil left the game following an open-ice collision with Pittsburgh’s Evan Rodrigues in the second period. Quinn said Chytil will be re-evaluated Monday… Beside Blackwell, Quinn also brought D Brendan Smith into the lineup, in place of Jack Johnson… Shesterkin allowed three goals on 19 shots. "Their second goal kind of deflects off Tony (DeAngelo) and, you know, maybe it surprised him,’’ Quinn said of Shesterkin. "And the third one, it is a screen, but I'm sure we'd like to have it back. I mean, we're talking about an elite goalie here, and … I'm pretty sure he's, he's frustrated.’’