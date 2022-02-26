PITTSBURGH – The first meeting this season between the Rangers and Pittsburgh Penguins was a fast-paced, chippy affair Saturday afternoon at PPG Paints Arena. The teams are battling for position in the Metropolitan Division and messages needed to be sent to one another for down the road, in case they end up meeting in the playoffs.

So there was much pushing and shoving all game long. When it was all over, the Penguins had sent the loudest message, courtesy of a power-play goal by Evgeni Malkin in the third period that lifted Pittsburgh to a 1-0 victory.

The Penguins (32-14-8, 72 points) ended a three-game losing streak and moved ahead of the Rangers (33-14-5, 71) and into second place in the division. The teams will play each other three more times over the final two months of the season.

The breakthrough came when Rangers defenseman Ryan Lindgren was called for a hooking penalty against Sidney Crosby at 4:35 of the third period. The Penguins, who had been thrashed 6-1 by the Devils Thursday night, took advantage when Malkin converted a pass from Bryan Rust from the low slot, below the right wing circle, for his eighth goal of the season, at 5:09.

The Rangers got a chance to tie it up when Pittsburgh’s Marcus Pettersson was called for a cross-checking penalty at 8:20 of the third period, but the Rangers' power play could not come up with a goal, despite landing five shots on goal against All-Star goalie Tristan Jarry.

With the game being the front end of a back-to-back for the Rangers, coach Gerard Gallant opted to start Igor Shesterkin Saturday and he was, as always, brilliant. Shesterkin made 25 saves, including one memorable second-period stop on Sidney Crosby from point blank range as the Penguins pressed.

But Jarry, who got lit up by the Islanders in the playoffs last season, was equal to the task, making 27 saves to frustrate the Rangers.

The Rangers, who have played just six games in the first 26 days of February, return to action Sunday at Madison Square Garden against the Vancouver Canucks.