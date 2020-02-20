Surging Rangers hope to make playoff race interesting

RALEIGH, N.C. — With 23 games remaining in the regular season — and two before Monday's NHL trade deadline — the Rangers remain a long shot to make the playoffs.

But they are not out of it, by any means. And that is creating a positive kind of drama inside a locker room that has not been the happiest place the last two springs.

“Where we are, seeing what’s going on ahead of us, some teams are losing, and it’s an opportunity to make up some ground and make it interesting,’’ defenseman and alternate captain Marc Staal said in the locker room after Wednesday’s 6-3 road win over the Blackhawks. “You want to play meaningful hockey, right down to the end. It’s no fun, the last two years, playing it out. It’s awful. I just don’t think anybody here wants to do that. So, we’re starting to string some wins together.’’

They are, indeed. The win over the Blackhawks was the Rangers’ fifth in six games, and improved their record to 31-24-4, good for 66 points, which pulled them to within six points of a wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. Six points out with 23 games to play may not seem like that far back, but given the number of teams that are ahead of the Rangers and jockeying for position, as well as the possibility for three-point games, where teams that loses a game in overtime or a shootout still earns a point, it’s a bigger gap than it may seem.

As it happens, one of the teams ahead of the Rangers is the Carolina Hurricanes, whom the Rangers visit Friday after a day off Thursday. Carolina, with 72 points, began Thursday tied with the fading Islanders and banged-up Columbus Blue Jackets for the two wild-card spots. The Blue Jackets hosted Philadelphia, which was in third place in the Metropolitan Division with 73 points, on Thursday night, while struggling Toronto (70 points) hosted Metropolitan Division-leading Pittsburgh.

For the Rangers, the matchup against the Hurricanes will be huge.

“Our guys are excited about the game Friday night because it’s going to be a playoff-type game for us in a lot of ways,” coach David Quinn said Wednesday.

A win by the Blueshirts theoretically could convince GM Jeff Gorton to hold on to some pieces he might be considering trading away at the deadline. Gorton will have to make a decision over the weekend whether to sign or trade pending unrestricted free agent Chris Kreider by Monday. But there are other players Gorton could choose to keep now and decide later if he wants to trade them (Tony DeAngelo, Ryan Strome, Alexandar Georgiev, to name a few) in the summer.

Kreider, who all season has been the biggest name among those players expected to be dealt at the deadline, has ignored all the noise and managed to put together an outstanding season. He scored his 24th goal Wednesday, and has 45 points (his career high is 53) in 58 games.

“It’s been impressive to watch the way he’s handled himself around the room, and the way he’s played on the ice,’’ Staal marveled. “I’ve known Chris a long time and he’s a very introspective person and he takes a lot of pride in his game and helping his teammates. And he’s done an incredible job of that this year.’’