The Rangers held off the Nashville Predators 4-2 on Saturday afternoon at Madison Square Garden, snapping a five-game winless streak.

With less than two minutes remaining, the Predators pulled goalie Juuse Saros, and Jimmy Vesey’s first goal — and point — of the season, a long shot into the empty net with 38.5 seconds remaining, secured the victory.

Henrik Lundqvist made 23 saves.

After their best all-around first period of the season, the Rangers (2-5-2) led 2-0 on goals from Jesper Fast and Chris Kreider, the latter on a power play, as Lundqvist stopped nine shots and the penalty-kill — fourth-worst in the league — turned away three Predators power plays. It was only the second time that the Blueshirts had a two-goal lead in any of their nine games (they beat Montreal 2-0 on Oct. 8).

The two-goal lead was short-lived. A slapper from between the circles by Mattias Ekholm zipped past Lundqvist at 1:44 of the second.

But Kevin Hayes’ third goal of the season — and third in the last five games — came when he blew by defenseman Matt Irvin down the right side and lifted the puck over backup goalie Saros’ glove at 12:46.

The Predators, who are the defending Western Conference champions, didn’t give in. They trimmed that second two-goal lead again.

Lundqvist got his glove on a shot from near the left boards, but it popped behind him, and with Viktor Arvidsson swiping away, the puck trickled across the goal line at 15:30. Filip Forsberg was credited with the goal, his sixth of the year.

Neither team created much offense in the first two periods. The Predators had 16 shots after 40 minutes; the Rangers — with coach Alain Vigneault again deploying 11 forwards and seven defensemen rather than the standard 12-6 — just 12.

With 8:46 left in regulation, Brendan Smith, after contact with a Predator, accidentally knocked his net off its moorings and Nashville, now 4-3-1, went to another man-advantage, their fifth. Lundqvist stopped three shots, including a one-timer by Ryan Johansen.

In their two previous losses, in overtime to the Penguins and a shootout to the Islanders, the Rangers had scored seven goals. Saturday’s result upped that to 11 in the last three.