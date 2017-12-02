Ah, the atmosphere of an outdoor game. Skates hissing on ice, the crack of sticks on pucks, rosy cheeks, white ice, multi-colored trees and knit hats.

There weren’t any snowflakes dancing down on a mild December afternoon Saturday when, for the first time in at least 30 years, the Rangers practiced at Central Park’s Lasker Rink, and thousands of Rangers fans watched from the stands and surrounding terrain.

But there certainly could be a wind-chill factor and a dusting on New Year’s Day, when the Blueshirts face the Buffalo Sabres in the first NHL game at Citi Field and the 10th Winter Classic. This was just a warm-up act.

The nationally-televised Classic will be the fifth outdoor game in franchise history and the Rangers’ first in four years. The Blueshirts won all three games that counted: 3-2 in the Winter Classic on Jan. 2, 2012 in Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia and two games at Yankee Stadium against the Islanders (2-1) and Devils (7-3) in late January 2014. They lost an outdoor game that people tend to overlook: A pre-season 5-2 defeat against the Los Angeles Kings in the parking lot of Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas on Sept. 27, 1991, a match that included a third-period storm of grasshoppers.

So all of the games have had twists and turns, including penalty shots, unlikely goal scorers, and controversy on and off the ice. Why expect anything else at Citi Field?

On Saturday, playing outdoors in the heart of Manhattan brought flashbacks for Ryan McDonagh, who played pond hockey in Minnesota, at Camp Randall Stadium with the University of Wisconsin and in the 2012 Winter Classic.

“You get the taste of it, the sun in your eyes, the glare on the ice, it’s a lot of memories,” he said. “It’s [the 2018 Winter Classic] a month away but it’s going to come quick. This’ll help us for sure, especially some of the guys who may not have played an outdoor game.”

That’s not the case for Henrik Lundqvist, who is 3-0 outdoors and made 34 saves in the 2012 Classic, including one on a penalty shot.

With 19.6 seconds remaining in regulation and the Rangers leading 3-2, the officials ruled that McDonagh had covered the puck in the crease with his glove and awarded Flyers forward Daniel Briere a penalty shot. Lundqvist made the save with his left pad to secure the win, prompting a celebration from John Tortorella, but the head coach came out swinging nonetheless, accusing the league and NBC with collusion.

“I’m not sure if NBC got together with the refs or what to turn this into an overtime game,” Torts said. “It started with the non-call on Gabby [Marian Gaborik]. He’s walking in and gets pitchforked in the stomach and then everything starts going against us. I thought the game was refereed horribly. Maybe they wanted to get it to overtime. I’m not sure if they had meeting about that or what. But we stood in there. Again they [the refs] are good guys, but I thought tonight, in that third period, it was disgusting.”

Tortorella later apologized to refs Ian Walsh and Dennis LaRue in person and said: “It was wrong with my sarcasm and frustration, and I apologize to everyone involved. That was not my intent and I certainly handled it the wrong way.” Nonetheless, he was fined $30,000 for the comments.

There also was friction between Mike Rupp, who scored two of his four goals as a Ranger that day, and Jaromir Jagr, who played for the Flyers at the time. After the 6-5 grinder scored past Sergei Bobrovksy’s glove to cut the Rangers’ deficit to 2-1, Rupp saluted the benches, mocking the legendary Jagr, who had been saluting fans after goals.

Asked about the taunt afterward, Rupp feigned innocence. “I don’t know what you’re talking about,” he said. “I was just happy to get a goal.” Jagr fired back. “I was hoping someone would score and we would salute him back,” he said. “I do it because I’m celebrating a goal. He doesn’t score many. Maybe that’s the way he celebrates.”

The Devils game, the first of the Stadium Series, was delayed for two hours because of sun glare, and Dominic Moore and other teammates tossed baseballs to warm up in the mid-20s chill. The Devils led 3-2 after the first period on two goals from Bobby Holik and one from Travis Zajac. Moore and Marc Staal scored for the Rangers.

Mats Zuccarello scored the tying and winning goals in the second and Martin Brodeur was pulled. Derek Stepan scored on a penalty shot against Cory Schneider in the third in the 7-3 rout.

Three days later, the Rangers beat the Islanders, 2-1. Brock Nelson scored in the first period, but Benoit Pouliot tied it in the second and Dan Carcillo won it in the third. Lundqvist made 30 saves.

“I had two (outdoor) games my first year (the Stadium Series) and they were some of the best events of my life,’’ coach Alain Vigneault, a Quebce native, said Saturday while looking at the surroundings. “I never thought I would get to do this.”

RANGERS WITH OUTDOOR EXPERIENCE

Henrik Lundqvist, Marc Staal, Ryan McDonagh, Mats Zuccarello, Rick Nash, Chris Kreider, Kevin Shattenkirk (with St. Louis in 2017 Winter Classic in Busch Stadium), Brendan Smith (with Detroit in the 2017 Centennial Classic vs. Maple Leafs and Stadium Series vs. Avalanche in 2016), David Desharnais with Montreal in 2011 Heritage Classic vs. Calgary and 2016 Winter Classic 2016 vs. Bruins)

VIVA LAS VEGAS, 1991

The marketing plan was to showcase the Great One, Wayne Gretzky, to potential fans in the southwest. Rich Rose, the sports director at Caesar’s, pitched the idea to Roy Mlakar, the Kings’ executive vice president of business operations, and Rangers general manager Neil Smith, who were friends.

In itself, the event was more noteworthy than the 5-2 final score. The lot no longer exists, but championship fights, including Muhammad Ali vs. Larry Holmes in 1980, were staged there.

After the installed ice was ready, a tarp was laid down because the temperature was in the mid-90s. To no one’s surprise, the ice began melting. Before the Zamboni made its rounds, “I remember coming out and seeing a puddle,” Ranger goalie John Vansbiesbrouck told NHL.com.

Tony Amonte and Doug Weight, the current Islanders coach, scored in the first period; Tony Granato, Brian Benning and Sylvain Couturier gave the Kings the lead after two periods and Jari Kurri and Gretzky scored in the third.

When the waves of insects came, they dive-bombed into the slush and were trapped. Tie Domi claimed he would have had a breakaway, but tripped when one of the locust-size bugs was caught in his skate.

In those last six or seven minutes, Gretzky recalled, “there was a little concern. “We didn’t want to step wrong, pull a groin, break a leg or something like that, so we basically made a commitment that nobody was going to hit anybody. Hey listen, we knew the conditions weren’t perfect, so the players on both sides were really honest, but they played hard.”