TODAY'S PAPER
49° Good Evening
SEARCH
49° Good Evening
SportsHockeyRangers

Filip Chytil, Ryan Strome power Rangers' win over Predators

Filip Chytil of the Rangers celebrates with teammate

Filip Chytil of the Rangers celebrates with teammate Jacob Trouba after scoring a goal against the Predators during the first period at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Nashville. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Frederick Breedon

By Colin Stephenson colin.stephenson@newsday.com @ColinASteph
Print

NASHVILLE — Playing their second straight game without Mika Zibanejad, the young Rangers put together another strong performance against one of the NHL’s elite, jumping out to a two-goal lead and holding off the Nashville Predators 2-1 in a Saturday matinee at Bridgestone Arena.

Filip Chytil, called up from AHL Hartford on Monday, scored his second goal in as many games, giving the Rangers (5-5-1) a 1-0 lead late in the first period, and red-hot Ryan Strome, filling in as the No. 1 center in Zibanejad’s absence, made it 2-0 with his fourth goal of the season at 4:16 of the second. With the goal – a backdoor tap-in of a diagonal feed from Artemi Panarin – Strome extended his point-scoring streak to six games, a career high. He has four goals and five assists in the streak.

Victor Arvidsson’s power play goal at 14:34 of the second period got the Predators (8-4-2) in it, but the Rangers were able to clamp down the rest of the way and goaltender Alexandar Georgiev stopped 32 shots to keep Nashville at bay and secure the Rangers’ second straight victory.

Colin Stephenson, Newsday sports writer covering the New

Colin Stephenson covers the Rangers for Newsday. He has spent more than two decades covering the NHL and just about every sports team in the New York metropolitan area.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

RJ Barrett of the Knicks puts up a Popper: Knicks' Fizdale sees stamina of Kawhi in Barrett
Sterling Shepard of the Giants celebrates his catch Giants' Shepard set to return against Cowboys
Eli Pemberton Can Pemberton get Hofstra back to NCAA Tournament?
Responsiblity for recent poor play falls on these Almost a must-win situation for Gase against his former team
Jets head coach Adam Gase watches from the Glauber: Will Jets' history of misery continue vs. Dolphins?
Saquon Barkley of the Giants runs the ball Barkley hopes to have running start vs. Cowboys
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search