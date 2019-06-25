See photos from the Rangers' Prospect Development Camp, which took place on Monday, June 24, 2019.

Rangers prospect Kaapo Kakko looks on during the second day of the Rangers' annual prospect development camp on Tuesday, June 25, 2019.

Rangers' Eric Ciccolini skates during the second day of the Rangers' annual prospect development camp on Tuesday, June 25, 2019.

Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin makes a save during the second day of the Rangers' annual prospect development camp on Tuesday, June 25, 2019.

Rangers prospect Kaapo Kakko looks on during the second day of the Rangers' annual prospect development camp on Tuesday, June 25, 2019.

Rangers prospect Kaapo Kakko skates during the second day of the Rangers' annual prospect development camp on Tuesday, June 25, 2019.

Rangers prospect Kaapo Kakko rests during the second day of the Rangers' annual prospect development camp on Tuesday, June 25, 2019.

Rangers prospect Kaapo Kakko rests at the end of morning drills during the second day of the Rangers' annual prospect development camp on Tuesday, June 25, 2019.

Rangers' Vitali Kravtsov skates during the second day of the Rangers' annual prospect development camp on Tuesday, June 25, 2019.

Rangers' Karl Henriksson (R) skates up ice past Adam Fox (L) during the second day of the Rangers' annual prospect development camp on Tuesday, June 25, 2019.

Rangers' Adam Fox looks on during the second day of the Rangers' annual prospect development camp on Tuesday, June 25, 2019.

Rangers' Karl Henriksson skates during the second day of the Rangers' annual prospect development camp on Tuesday, June 25, 2019.

Rangers' Zachary Jones skates during the second day of the Rangers' annual prospect development camp on Tuesday, June 25, 2019.

Rangers' Leevi Aaltonen takes a rest on the ice at the end of drills during the second day of the Rangers' annual prospect development camp on Tuesday, June 25, 2019.

Goalie Igor Shesterkin at the Rangers' annual prospect development camp on Monday, June 24, 2019.

Adam Foxat the Rangers' annual prospect development camp on Monday, June 24, 2019.

Rangers head coach David Quinn watching skate at the Rangers' annual prospect development camp on Monday, June 24, 2019.

Kaapo Kakko at the Rangers' annual prospect development camp on Monday, June 24, 2019.

New York Rangers #45 Kaapo Kakko talking with #79 K'Andre Miller. New York Ranges annual prospect development camp. Chelsea Piers, 1 Blachley Rd, Stamford, CT.

Kaapo Kakko smiles at the Rangers' annual prospect development camp on Monday, June 24, 2019.. New York Ranges annual prospect development camp. Chelsea Piers, 1 Blachley Rd, Stamford, CT.

Yegor Rykov at the Rangers' annual prospect development camp on Monday, June 24, 2019.

Zachary Jones at the Rangers' annual prospect development camp on Monday, June 24, 2019.

Kaapo Kakko at the Rangers' annual prospect development camp on Monday, June 24, 2019.

Adam Fox at the Rangers' annual prospect development camp on Monday, June 24, 2019.

Adam Edstrom at the Rangers' annual prospect development camp on Monday, June 24, 2019.

Adam Fox of the Rangers skates during prospect development camp at Chelsea Piers Connecticut on Monday.

Adam Edstrom at the Rangers' annual prospect development camp on Monday, June 24, 2019.

Karl Henriksson at the Rangers' annual prospect development camp on Monday, June 24, 2019.

Matthew Robertson at the Rangers' annual prospect development camp on Monday, June 24, 2019.

Igor Shesterkin at the Rangers' annual prospect development camp on Monday, June 24, 2019.

Karl Henriksson at the Rangers' annual prospect development camp on Monday, June 24, 2019.

Igor Shesterkin at the Rangers' annual prospect development camp on Monday, June 24, 2019.

K'Andre Miller at the Rangers' annual prospect development camp on Monday, June 24, 2019.

Eric Ciccolini at the Rangers' annual prospect development camp on Monday, June 24, 2019.

Athletes practice at the Rangers' annual prospect development camp on Monday, June 24, 2019.

Hunter Skinner at the Rangers' annual prospect development camp on Monday, June 24, 2019.