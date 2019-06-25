TODAY'S PAPER
69° Good Morning
SEARCH
69° Good Morning
SportsHockeyRangers

Rangers' prospect development camp

Print

See photos from the Rangers' Prospect Development Camp, which took place on Monday, June 24, 2019.

New York Rangers #45 Kaapo Kakko. New York
Photo Credit: Howard Simmons

Rangers prospect Kaapo Kakko looks on during the second day of the Rangers' annual prospect development camp on Tuesday, June 25, 2019.

New York Rangers #52 Eric Ciccolini. New York
Photo Credit: Howard Simmons

Rangers' Eric Ciccolini skates during the second day of the Rangers' annual prospect development camp on Tuesday, June 25, 2019.

NewYork Rangers goalie #31 Igor Shesterkin. New York
Photo Credit: Howard Simmons

Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin makes a save during the second day of the Rangers' annual prospect development camp on Tuesday, June 25, 2019.

New York Rangers #45 Kaapo Kakko. New York
Photo Credit: Howard Simmons

Rangers prospect Kaapo Kakko looks on during the second day of the Rangers' annual prospect development camp on Tuesday, June 25, 2019.

New York Rangers #45 Kaapo Kakko. New York
Photo Credit: Howard Simmons

Rangers prospect Kaapo Kakko skates during the second day of the Rangers' annual prospect development camp on Tuesday, June 25, 2019.

New York Rangers #45 Kaapo Kakko. New York
Photo Credit: Howard Simmons

Rangers prospect Kaapo Kakko rests during the second day of the Rangers' annual prospect development camp on Tuesday, June 25, 2019.

Exhausted New York Rangers #45 Kaapo Kakko at
Photo Credit: Howard Simmons

Rangers prospect Kaapo Kakko rests at the end of morning drills during the second day of the Rangers' annual prospect development camp on Tuesday, June 25, 2019.

New York Rangers #74 Vitali Kravtsov. New York
Photo Credit: Howard Simmons

Rangers' Vitali Kravtsov skates during the second day of the Rangers' annual prospect development camp on Tuesday, June 25, 2019.

New York Rangers #70 Karl Henriksson skating up
Photo Credit: Howard Simmons

Rangers' Karl Henriksson (R) skates up ice past Adam Fox (L) during the second day of the Rangers' annual prospect development camp on Tuesday, June 25, 2019.

New York Rangers #88 Adam Fox. New York
Photo Credit: Howard Simmons

Rangers' Adam Fox looks on during the second day of the Rangers' annual prospect development camp on Tuesday, June 25, 2019.

New York Rangers #70 Karl Henriksson. New York
Photo Credit: Howard Simmons

Rangers' Karl Henriksson skates during the second day of the Rangers' annual prospect development camp on Tuesday, June 25, 2019.

New York Rangers #86 Zachary Jones. New York
Photo Credit: Howard Simmons

Rangers' Zachary Jones skates during the second day of the Rangers' annual prospect development camp on Tuesday, June 25, 2019.

NewYork Rangers #83 Leevi Aaltonen takes a rest
Photo Credit: Howard Simmons

Rangers' Leevi Aaltonen takes a rest on the ice at the end of drills during the second day of the Rangers' annual prospect development camp on Tuesday, June 25, 2019.

NewYork Rangers goalie #31 Igor Shesterkin. New York
Photo Credit: Howard Simmons

Goalie Igor Shesterkin at the Rangers' annual prospect development camp on Monday, June 24, 2019.

New York Rangers #88 Adam Fox. New York
Photo Credit: Howard Simmons

Adam Foxat the Rangers' annual prospect development camp on Monday, June 24, 2019.

New York Rangers head coach David Quinn watching
Photo Credit: Howard Simmons

Rangers head coach David Quinn watching skate at the Rangers' annual prospect development camp on Monday, June 24, 2019.

New York Rangers #45 Kaapo Kakko. New York
Photo Credit: Howard Simmons

Kaapo Kakko at the Rangers' annual prospect development camp on Monday, June 24, 2019.

New York Rangers #45 Kaapo Kakko talking with
Photo Credit: Howard Simmons

New York Rangers #45 Kaapo Kakko talking with #79 K'Andre Miller. New York Ranges annual prospect development camp. Chelsea Piers, 1 Blachley Rd, Stamford, CT.

New York Rangers #45 Kaapo Kakko smiling. New
Photo Credit: Howard Simmons

Kaapo Kakko smiles at the Rangers' annual prospect development camp on Monday, June 24, 2019.. New York Ranges annual prospect development camp. Chelsea Piers, 1 Blachley Rd, Stamford, CT.

NewYork Rangers #57 Yegor Rykov. New York Ranges
Photo Credit: Howard Simmons

Yegor Rykov at the Rangers' annual prospect development camp on Monday, June 24, 2019.

NewYork Rangers #86 Zachary Jones. New York Ranges
Photo Credit: Howard Simmons

Zachary Jones at the Rangers' annual prospect development camp on Monday, June 24, 2019.

New York Rangers #45 Kaapo Kakko. New York
Photo Credit: Howard Simmons

Kaapo Kakko at the Rangers' annual prospect development camp on Monday, June 24, 2019.

New York Rangers #88 Adam Fox. New York
Photo Credit: Howard Simmons

Adam Fox at the Rangers' annual prospect development camp on Monday, June 24, 2019.

New York Rangers #84 Adam Edstrom. New York
Photo Credit: Howard Simmons

Adam Edstrom at the Rangers' annual prospect development camp on Monday, June 24, 2019.

Adam Fox of the Rangers skates during prospect
Photo Credit: Howard Simmons

Adam Fox of the Rangers skates during prospect development camp at Chelsea Piers Connecticut on Monday.

New York Rangers #84 Adam Edstrom. New York
Photo Credit: Howard Simmons

Adam Edstrom at the Rangers' annual prospect development camp on Monday, June 24, 2019.

New York Rangers #70 Karl Henriksson. New York
Photo Credit: Howard Simmons

Karl Henriksson at the Rangers' annual prospect development camp on Monday, June 24, 2019.

New York Rangers #97 Matthew Robertson. New York
Photo Credit: Howard Simmons

Matthew Robertson at the Rangers' annual prospect development camp on Monday, June 24, 2019.

Rangers goalie #31 Igor Shesterkin looks on during
Photo Credit: Howard Simmons

Igor Shesterkin at the Rangers' annual prospect development camp on Monday, June 24, 2019.

New York Rangers #70 Karl Henriksson. New York
Photo Credit: Howard Simmons

Karl Henriksson at the Rangers' annual prospect development camp on Monday, June 24, 2019.

NewYork Rangers goalie #31 Igor Shesterkin. New York
Photo Credit: Howard Simmons

Igor Shesterkin at the Rangers' annual prospect development camp on Monday, June 24, 2019.

NewYork Rangers #79 K'Andre Miller. New York Ranges
Photo Credit: Howard Simmons

K'Andre Miller at the Rangers' annual prospect development camp on Monday, June 24, 2019.

New York Rangers #52 Eric Ciccolini. New York
Photo Credit: Howard Simmons

Eric Ciccolini at the Rangers' annual prospect development camp on Monday, June 24, 2019.

New York Ranges annual prospect development camp. Chelsea
Photo Credit: Howard Simmons

Athletes practice at the Rangers' annual prospect development camp on Monday, June 24, 2019.

New York Rangers #53 Hunter Skinner. New York
Photo Credit: Howard Simmons

Hunter Skinner at the Rangers' annual prospect development camp on Monday, June 24, 2019.

NewYork Rangers goalie #31 Igor Shesterkin. New York
Photo Credit: Howard Simmons

Igor Shesterkin at the Rangers' annual prospect development camp on Monday, June 24, 2019.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Mets first baseman Pete Alonso walks off the Bullpen fails again as Mets lose to Phillies
Jason Vargas of the Mets delivers a pitch Lennon: Vargas' rebound doesn't trump classlessness
Aaron Boone goes into detail about how his Highlights: Boone discusses Yanks' comeback
6/26/19: Torres hits walk-off single for 8-7 win Highlights: Yankees 8, Blue Jays 7
Chris Mazza (89) pitches during a spring training Career minor-leaguer Mazza finally gets the call
The Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton dives to third base Stanton headed to IL with sprained PCL
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search