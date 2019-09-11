Three questions for the Rangers entering training camp

1. Is Chris Kreider going to be around for the long term? The 28-year-old left wing enters the final season of the four-year, $18.5 million contract he signed in 2016 and he’ll be an unrestricted free agent next summer. Will the Rangers sign him to an extension, or will he be traded away at the deadline, as Kevin Hayes and Mats Zuccarello were before him? Kreider figures to command a deal similar to the seven-year, $50 million deal Hayes signed with Philadelphia this summer. Are the Rangers willing to give that kind of money to the 28-year-old Kreider, who figures to be a second-line player this season?

2. When will unsigned restricted free agents Tony DeAngelo and Brendan Lemieux come to camp? Neither player seems willing right now to sign their one-year qualifying offer and the Rangers don’t have salary cap room to offer either much more than that. This could take a while.

3. Does goalie Igor Shesterkin have a chance to win a roster spot this season? Maybe, but it seems unlikely. Long considered the heir apparent to Henrik Lundqvist, Shesterkin signed with the team this summer and he’s here to battle with Lundqvist and Alex Georgiev this fall for ice time. Since Lundqvist isn’t going anywhere, and since Georgiev played so well last season, the most likely scenario is for Shesterkin to start his first pro season in North America with AHL Hartford, where he can learn the North American style game in the smaller, NHL-size rinks.