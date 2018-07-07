After a first day of seismic activity, things have been relatively quiet on the NHL free agency landscape. And the Rangers, who have made it clear that they’re serious about this rebuilding thing, have been among the quietest of teams.

To recap, when free agency opened on July 1, John Tavares left the Islanders to join his hometown Toronto Maple Leafs, and a couple other big names signed some big deals around the league. All the Rangers did on that first day was re-sign their own restricted free agent, Vladislav Namestnikov, to a two-year, $8 million contract, and sign free agent defenseman Frederik Claesson of Ottawa to a one-year, $700,000 deal. It’s been radio silence since.

Meanwhile, restricted free agent forwards Kevin Hayes, Jimmy Vesey, Ryan Spooner and defenseman Brady Skjei all filed for salary arbitration, while Rob O’Gara, John Gilmour and Boo Nieves did not.

Anyway, after the spate of signings on Day 1, attention in the league turned to the Erik Karlsson situation in Ottawa. Karlsson, of course, wants out of Ottawa, and with two-time Norris Trophy winner now in the final year of his contract, the Senators are not likely going to allow Karlsson to walk away as a free agent after the season, like Tavares did. First, the Senators offered the 28-year-old a contract extension, and then, they offered teams interested in acquiring Karlsson the rights to talk to him about an extension before making a deal. Then came reports that identified Tampa Bay, Dallas, San Jose, Vegas and Columbus as the teams in the hunt to land Karlsson.

Late Thursday night it seemed Tampa Bay was leading the chase for Karlsson, but the complication there is that the Lightning don’t have much room under the salary cap ($3.4 million available, according to CapFriendly.com) to accommodate Karlsson’s $6.5 million salary this year and the likely $11 million annual salary he’d be getting next season and beyond.

And that’s where the Rangers could come in.

The Rangers, you see, have plenty of cap space available — enough to accommodate a spare contract or two if Tampa Bay, or some other contender for Karlsson’s services — were to need to offload some salary to make it all happen. Could former Ranger captain Ryan Callahan, who has two years left on his contract, at a cap hit of $5.8 million per, be rerouted back to Broadway in some crazy, massive, three-team deal that sends Karlsson to Tampa Bay?

Most likely not, but if it were to happen — say the Rangers got a prospect or draft pick or something to sweeten the pot — getting a guy like Callahan would certainly be an interesting possibility. At the Rangers Prospect Development Camp, GM Jeff Gorton told reporters he was looking in free agency for some depth-type forwards, veteran guys who could lead, and teach the young roster the Rangers will be carrying in 2018-19. Callahan, 33, a former Rangers captain, would certainly fit that bill.