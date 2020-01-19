Playing a team other than the rival Islanders for the first time in a week offered the Rangers a chance to focus on themselves, without having to take into account any kind of rivalry that can get in the way. And, with their sights set on challenging for a playoff spot, facing the Columbus Blue Jackets, the team holding the second wild card spot as play began Sunday night, was perhaps an even bigger deal than facing off against their arch rivals.

“In a lot of ways, this is bigger than anything we've got to this point,’’ Rangers coach David Quinn had said Saturday of the game against the Blue Jackets. “This game is as big as any game we've played, if not bigger, just because of how deep we are in the season.

“There's a lot of teams in this league right now that are playing playoff hockey, based on the standings and schedule,’’ he said. “We're one of them.’’

Well, if they can’t hold on to third period leads, as they weren’t able to do on Sunday, these games are going to be the closest they get to playoff hockey. Oliver Bjorkstrand’s two third-period goals erased a Rangers lead and gave the Blue Jackets a stunning 2-1 victory over the Blueshirts Sunday night, dealing them a loss that dropped them nine points out of the nearest playoff spot.

Bjorkstrand’s first goal, at 6:08 of the third period, had tied it 1-1, but his second goal, with 26.5 seconds remaining, deprived the Rangers of a standings point they would have gotten if they had just managed to get the game into overtime. Both goals beat goaltender Igor Shesterkin (29 saves) high on the glove side.

The loss dropped the Rangers to 23-20-4 (50 points). The Blue Jackets (26-16-8, 60 points) leapfrogged the Carolina Hurricanes into the first wild card spot. The Hurricanes, with 59 points, hold the second and final wild card spot.

Shesterkin had won his first two starts since his Jan. 6 callup, beating the high-scoring Colorado Avalanche, 5-3, on Jan. 7 and then the Devils, 6-3, on Jan. 9.

“The guy’s got a lot of confidence,’’ Rangers coach David Quinn said of Shesterkin. “He can shake off an early goal; plays the puck well; when it hits him he doesn't give up rebounds. He's aggressive and he's athletic.’’

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Playing his first game in 10 days, Shesterkin wasn’t tested severely early on by the Blue Jackets, who were playing the second game of a back-to-back, after having blown out the Devils, 5-0, on Saturday. The 24-year-old from Moscow made 17 mostly routine saves over the first two periods, as the Rangers took a 1-0 lead into the third period.

Brady Skjei had provided the goal, at 18:23 of the first period, when he scored after he finished serving a two-minute penalty for high sticking. Skjei stepped out of the box and his regular defense partner, Jacob Trouba, spotted him at the red line and fired a pass that just Skjei couldn’t catch. But the puck went all the way off the back boards and Skjei corralled it in the lower left circle, settled it, and lifted a shot over Columbus goalie Matiss Kivlenieks, a 23-year-old from Riga, Latvia, who was making his NHL debut. He made 31 saves.

Finally, a turnover at the Rangers’ blue line allowed Columbus to tie the game, as Bjorkstrand, activated off injured reserve earlier in the day, pounced on the loose puck, just inside the blue line, and snapped a quick shot just over Shesterkin’s glove hand for his 13th goal of the season.