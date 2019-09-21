PHILADELPHIA – The first few rounds of cuts have been made and, after Saturday’s 4-1 loss to the Flyers at Wells Fargo Center, half of the preseason schedule has been completed. With defenseman Tony DeAngelo having agreed to a one-year contract on Friday, the team is whole, and now the time has come to start the process of figuring out just who will be on the Rangers roster when they open the season Oct. 3 at home against the Winnipeg Jets.

“I think we are, at this point in time with training camp,’’ Rangers coach David Quinn said Saturday, when asked if he’s getting close to picking his final 23. “I think we're closing in on it. I don't think we're quite there yet. We've still got a few more … exhibition games to go, so we need the bodies here to play games and we will still want to evaluate people. And like I said when the training camp started, I think you would be hard-pressed to find a camp with more opportunity than ours. We want to give people plenty of opportunity.’’

Vitali Kravtsov, the first of the Rangers’ three first-round picks in 2018, was one of those getting an opportunity in Saturday’s game, as was Greg McKegg, 27, an under-the-radar free agent signing, who has quickly become a favorite of Quinn’s. In the Rangers’ first preseason game, against the Devils Wednesday, McKegg was on the second power play unit, and when the Rangers were within a goal and pulled goalie Igor Shesterkin, Quinn sent McKegg onto the ice as the extra skater.

“I’ve liked everything I’ve seen about him,’’ Quinn said Friday of McKegg. “Very coachable, works hard. Pays attention to detail. And we thought he was a good guy to have around the net, hounding pucks, pick up loose pucks in that 6-on-5 situation, so we like a lot of what we saw.’’

With the first two lines seemingly set – Artemi Panarin, Mika Zibanejad, Pavel Buchnevich, Chris Kreider, Filip Chytil and Kaapo Kakko are the top six forwards for now – any on-the-bubble forwards are going to have to find a spot somewhere on the bottom two lines. And there don’t seem to be a whole lot of spots there.

Barring a trade, Jesper Fast, Brendan Lemieux, Ryan Strome and Vlad Namestnikov would seem to have four of those bottom six spots spoken for. That leaves Brett Howden, Lias Andersson, Boo Nieves, Kravtsov and McKegg, realistically, battling for 2-4 spots. And that’s assuming someone like Vinni Lettieri doesn’t do something extraordinary in the last week of the preseason to give management something else to think about.

On defense, the top six would appear to be Jacob Trouba, Brady Skjei, DeAngelo, Marc Staal and 21-year-olds Adam Fox and Libor Hajek, with Brendan Smith – who can also play wing – the most likely choice to be the seventh man. Ryan Lindgren, who is 21 and in his second year of professional hockey, might benefit more from playing big minutes in Hartford than fighting for ice time with the Rangers.

And the same may be true for the 19-year-old Kravtsov, who might benefit from playing first-line minutes in Hartford, as opposed to being a fourth-liner or extra forward with the Rangers. And if fellow Russians Igor Shesterkin and Yegor Rykov are assigned to Hartford, it might soften the disappointment for Kravtsov if he goes there with them.

Notes & quotes: Former Ranger Kevin Hayes, who signed with the Flyers as a free agent over the summer, started the game and scored his first goal of the preseason. James van Riemsdyk, Carsen Twarynski and Jacob Voracek also scored for Philadelphia. Nick Jones scored for the Rangers ... Shesterkin played the entire game in goal for the Rangers, and allowed four goals on 40 shots ... Panarin, who left Wednesday’s game with a mild groin strain, skated with the non-game group, which practiced at the Rangers’ practice rink … Hayes, speaking to reporters at the morning skate, said of the Rangers, “I don’t even know half the team anymore to be honest … They got rid of all the good guys – good locker room guys.’’ Flyers coach Alain Vigneault, whose last game as Rangers coach was against the Flyers on the last day of the 2017-18 season, said, “The Rangers did what they had to do, and I wish them nothing but the best.’’