BRIDGEPORT, Conn. – As he was getting ready for the puck drop in Saturday’s preseason finale against the Islanders at the Isles’ AHL team’s home arena, Rangers coach David Quinn still had some evaluating to do with regard to the final roster the Blueshirts will take into Thursday’s regular season opener against the Winnipeg Jets.

“I would say, there is probably three or four spots that we're still kicking around,’’ Quinn said. "A lot of other teams in the league, probably two weeks ago, or 10 days ago, knew what their lineups were going to look like. And we're not in that situation.’’

Realistically, Quinn probably needs to figure out which two 21-year-old rookies – among Libor Hajek, Adam Fox and Ryan Lindgren – will make up his third defense pair; who will be his third line right wing –20-year-old Filip Chytil or 19-year-old Vitali Kravtsov – and which 21-year-old (or soon to be 21-year-old) second-year player – Brett Howden or Lias Andersson – will be his third line center. All were in the lineup Saturday night playing against a nearly full-strength Islanders team, with one last chance to make an impression, along with older guys like Greg McKegg and Boo Nieves, and PTO (professional tryout) player Micheal Haley.

The Rangers’ scrappy, desperate lineup lost, 4-2, but Quinn had to love the effort put forth by the guys on the bubble. Andersson, who turns 21 on Oct. 13, had the primary assist on Vlad Namestnikov’s second-period goal, and Lindgren had the secondary assist. Andersson, who lost 17 pounds over the summer and seemed to gain a step on the ice, already had two goals in the preseason, on Namestnikov’s goal. Lindgren, the rugged, 6-foot, 191-pound Minnesotan did some great work on the penalty kill, and fought the Islanders’ Cal Clutterbuck in the second period. Hajek and McKegg also got points, both assisting on Tony DeAngelo’s third-period goal.

Kravtsov, who was the extra skater when the Rangers pulled goaltender Alexandar Georgiev in an attempt to get a tying goal, appeared to suffer an injury to his arm or shoulder when he collided with the Islanders’ Casey Cizikas in the final minute.

Quinn and the Rangers braintrust – GM Jeff Gorton, assistant GM Chris Drury and others – will also have to decide whether, for the young players, getting limited ice time with the Rangers will ultimately be better for their development than getting major minutes in AHL Hartford. The coach said the final cuts will be made “within 48 hours’’ of the last game. The Rangers are scheduled to be off on Sunday.

“I think it all comes up to the individual, and what you think he might (be able to) handle,’’ Quinn said. “Is he better off here (with the Rangers), maybe playing less minutes? Or is he better off in Hartford? Those are case-by-case situations, so that that's a hard question to answer.’’

Quinn talked about the pressure the second-year players might be feeling to have to try and make the team. But he scoffed when asked how difficult it might be to have to tell someone like Chytil, who played 75 games and scored 11 goals last season as a 19-year-old, that he was going down.

“You're talking about a 20-year-old, right?’’ he said. “And it wasn't like he had 25 goals last year. Any of these guys, you know? (None) had the year (Elias) Pettersson had last year in Vancouver (28 goals, 66 points in 71 games). So if you can't send a 20-year-old down to play the American Hockey League, why do we have the American Hockey League?’’