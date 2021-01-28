TODAY'S PAPER
25° Good Evening
SEARCH
25° Good Evening
SportsHockeyRangers

Alexis Lafreniere stays with Mika Zibanejad and Pavel Buchnevich on Rangers' top line

The Rangers' Alexis Lafreniere skates against the Islanders

The Rangers' Alexis Lafreniere skates against the Islanders during the second period of an NHL game on Jan. 16, 2021, at Madison Square Garden. Credit: AP/Bruce Bennett

By Colin Stephenson colin.stephenson@newsday.com @ColinSNewsday
Print

Still searching for the right combinations to get his top six forwards going, Rangers coach David Quinn started the game with the same line combinations he used in the third period of Tuesday’s game. No. 1 pick Alexis Lafreniere was back on the first line with Mika Zibanejad and Pavel Buchnevich and Chris Kreider was on the third line with Brett Howden and Kaapo Kakko.

Filling the spot at right wing on the second line with Artemi Panarin and Ryan Strome was journeyman Colin Blackwell, playing his third game with the club after being activated off the taxi squad on Sunday.

"That certainly has been something that we’re looking at to find some chemistry,’’ Quinn said when asked about finding the right third guy to play with Panarin and Strome. "But . . . it’s not just the guy that goes on that line, it’s everybody on the line has to continue to play at a higher level and be more productive. You know, those guys know that that’s not a secret.’’

Quinn also was asked about Lafreniere, who had yet to score his first NHL point despite spending most of his ice time on one of the top two lines.

 

"I think he gets better and better,’’ Quinn said. "I thought he had a real good third period [Tuesday] with Mika and Buchi the other night, a couple real good chances. I’d be worried if he wasn’t getting chances. He’s had some great chances the last two games, so you know the points will come for him. They always have.’’

Blue notes

Defenseman Jack Johnson was scratched because of a groin strain. Quinn said the injury is not expected to be a long-term problem . . . Right wing Julien Gauthier was the forward scratched, but Quinn again promised, "We will see Julien soon.’’

Colin Stephenson, Newsday sports writer covering the New

Colin Stephenson covers the Rangers for Newsday. He has spent more than two decades covering the NHL and just about every sports team in the New York metropolitan area.

New York Sports

Knicks center Mitchell Robinson defends against a shot Knicks' Robinson deletes 'One day they'll let me play' tweet
DJ LeMahieu celebrates after hitting walk off home Lennon: LeMahieu's loyalty paid off for Yankees
Anders Lee of the Islanders shoots in front Milestones for Lee, Bailey with Islanders
DJ LeMahieu talks about re-signing with the Yankees Watch: LeMahieu talks about his return to Yankees
DJ LeMahieu of the New York Yankees reacts LeMahieu's return to the Yankees a long time coming, even for him
New York Islanders left wing Anders Lee (27) Slow start ramps up the urgency of each game for Isles 
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search