Still searching for the right combinations to get his top six forwards going, Rangers coach David Quinn started the game with the same line combinations he used in the third period of Tuesday’s game. No. 1 pick Alexis Lafreniere was back on the first line with Mika Zibanejad and Pavel Buchnevich and Chris Kreider was on the third line with Brett Howden and Kaapo Kakko.

Filling the spot at right wing on the second line with Artemi Panarin and Ryan Strome was journeyman Colin Blackwell, playing his third game with the club after being activated off the taxi squad on Sunday.

"That certainly has been something that we’re looking at to find some chemistry,’’ Quinn said when asked about finding the right third guy to play with Panarin and Strome. "But . . . it’s not just the guy that goes on that line, it’s everybody on the line has to continue to play at a higher level and be more productive. You know, those guys know that that’s not a secret.’’

Quinn also was asked about Lafreniere, who had yet to score his first NHL point despite spending most of his ice time on one of the top two lines.

"I think he gets better and better,’’ Quinn said. "I thought he had a real good third period [Tuesday] with Mika and Buchi the other night, a couple real good chances. I’d be worried if he wasn’t getting chances. He’s had some great chances the last two games, so you know the points will come for him. They always have.’’

Blue notes

Defenseman Jack Johnson was scratched because of a groin strain. Quinn said the injury is not expected to be a long-term problem . . . Right wing Julien Gauthier was the forward scratched, but Quinn again promised, "We will see Julien soon.’’