David Quinn has shown himself to be quite the mixologist in his 107 games as Rangers coach. He’s always searching, always looking for better line and defense combinations. Down a couple goals late in the second period? Let’s try something different. Got a ton of energy and a great scoring chance from a third-line winger last shift? Maybe bump him up to the second line on the next go round.

When top-line center Mika Zibanejad missed 13 games with an upper body injury, the line combinations Quinn put together in his absence worked so well that he stayed with them for 12 whole games (with the exception of two games rookie Kaapo Kakko missed with the flu). But when Zibanejad returned to the lineup last week, Quinn had to shuffle things to get Zibanejad back in.

Two games after Zibanejad’s return, he shuffled them again. The subsequent 4-0 victory over the Devils Saturday in Newark suggests the new look worked out pretty well.

“Four-nothing? I’m happy with the results,’’ Quinn said when asked if he was pleased with his new lines. “I liked what I saw, 5-on-5. I think just having those four centers (Zibanejad, Filip Chytil, Ryan Strome and Brett Howden) just gives us a little more balance throughout that lineup. There’s a little bit of everything on each line, so it was something we were looking to do – and thought about doing for a while.’’

The radical change Quinn made Saturday was that he actually dropped the team’s MVP to this point, Artemi Panarin, down to a third line, in order to put him on the same line with the 18-year-old Kakko. Kakko had been struggling for two weeks, ever since he came back from those two games he missed on the Rangers’ Florida trip. And before Saturday’s game, Quinn said Kakko was “pressing.’’

Quinn hoped that by playing Kakko with Panarin, the team’s leading scorer (12 goals and 33 points in 25 games), he could ignite Kakko. And it seemed to work. Playing on the right of Panarin and Strome – back in the middle after two ineffective games on the wing – Kakko played a more effective, livelier game than he had in weeks. He battled on the boards, he possessed the puck and made crisp passes. He earned an assist when he set up Adam Fox’s power play goal that opened the scoring in the first period, and overall, Kakko just played with an energy and a confidence he hadn’t shown in some time.

“Listen, one of two things happen when you have a player of his talent and they’re struggling,’’ Quinn said. “You can either demote him, and put him in a fourth line role, and take him off the power play; or (you can) give him one more opportunity to get engaged and get their game the way they need it to be, and where we need his game to be. And I loved how he responded. That was his best game in a while.’’

The other main takeaway from the line shuffling was that Strome, who’d meshed so well with Panarin as the acting No. 1 center in Zibanejad’s absence, was moved back to center. Doing that pushed the 21-year-old Howden down from the third line to the fourth, and pushed fourth-line center Boo Nieves out of the lineup.

The rest of the lines Saturday saw Zibanejad working between previously third-line left wing Brendan Lemieux and right wing Pavel Buchnevich, while Chytil skated a second unit between Chris Kreider and Jesper Fast. Howden centered the fourth line between Micheal Haley and Brendan Smith.

That doesn’t mean those lines are necessarily going to last, though. Quinn may start with those same combinations Monday in the game against Vegas at the Garden, but that doesn’t mean he’ll finish with them.