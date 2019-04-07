GREENBURGH, N.Y. – The Rangers’ rebuild is going according to plan, general manager Jeff Gorton said Sunday, and the next step in that plan could be an active summer in which the Rangers may be ready to dive into the free-agent market, or start trading some of those draft picks they’ve collected over the past couple years to try and speed up the timetable.

“We're at a place where you have to look at everything,’’ Gorton told reporters at breakup day Sunday, a day after the club won its final game of the season, beating the Pittsburgh Penguins, 4-3, in overtime, to finish 32-36-14. “And, whether it's the free agent market; the trade market; how we do things at the draft – some of the names and things will get moved around at the draft – we’ll look at all those things.

“I think we will try to do everything we can to advance it a little bit.’’

So, yes, the Rangers might just try to sign a free agent such as Artemi Panarin, who scored the game-winning shootout goal against them Friday night in the Columbus Blue Jackets’ 3-2 win at the Garden. Panarin also scored in regulation in that game, and hit the crossbar twice. He will be 28 in October, and those 28 goals and 87 points in 79 games he put up this season for the Blue Jackets would look very good in the Rangers lineup.

Also potentially on his way is 2018 first-round draft pick Vitali Kravtsov, who scored eight goals with 21 points in 50 games for his team in the KHL, Traktor Chelyabinsk. Gorton said the Rangers are in contact with Kravtsov, whose KHL contract expires at the end of this month, and hope to have him come to North America as soon as possible. Goaltender Igor Shestyorkin, whose SKA St. Petersburg team beat CSKA, 3-2, Sunday to force a Game 7 in their playoff series, could be coming to North America next season as well.

The team they’ll be joining is one that Gorton believes will be on the rise after this year’s team had what the GM called “a positive season’’ under first-year coach David Quinn.

“For us it was a positive season,’’ Gorton said. “We played a lot of young players. (We saw) a lot of players developing, in front of our eyes. So, we’re encouraged, with a lot of things we're seeing. I feel like we're moving forward with what we're doing, and I really feel good about our coaching staff and David and what he's been able to do and establish.’’

The first thing Gorton intends to do is bring a mysterious lucky charm with him to Toronto on Tuesday for the NHL’s draft lottery. The Rangers currently hold the sixth spot in the pre-lottery draft order. They have a 7.5 percent chance of winning the first pick overall in the lottery, and a 23.3 percent chance of jumping up into the top three picks. They could also fall back in the selection order, of course, if someone behind them wins the lottery and jumps ahead of them.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Notes & quotes: F Jesper Fast underwent surgery Monday to repair a damaged ligament in his right thumb. His recovery time is expected to be six weeks and he should be ready to go by the time training camp starts… LW Chris Kreider and D Brady Skjei will play for the U.S. team in the World Championships. D Tony DeAngelo has not been invited by the U.S., but said he would go if asked. G Henrik Lundqvist and C Mika Zibanejad both said they would wait and see before deciding whether to join Sweden’s team, while G Alexandar Georgiev said he is hopeful of getting called up to Russia’s squad.