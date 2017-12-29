Rangers lose two leads, are blanked in shootout

DETROIT — As warmups go, this was not a classic for the Rangers. At least it was a point. In their final game before their Winter Classic game Monday in Queens, with temperatures expected in the teens, they were unable to hold a pair of leads against the Red Wings and settled for a lone point from a 3-2 shootout loss.

Frans Nielsen, the shootout specialist, was the only one to score in the shootout, beating Henrik Lundqvist. Detroit’s Jimmy Howard stopped Kevin Shattenkirk on the final try to end it.

That occurred after a little extra drama with 2:38 left in overtime as Brady Skjei was awarded a penalty shot for having been taken down on the way to the net. Howard stopped his attempt.

So, it was not a perfect setup for the New Year’s Day game. Still, next up, it’s the Classic against the Sabres amid the elements at Citi Field.

The Rangers lineup and psyche were shaken a bit on Thursday when the team learned that Chris Kreider has a blood clot. “Right now, I think if you’d ask any one of his teammates, his coaches, we just want him to get healthy. We’re not quite sure what it is but his health is the most important thing at this time,” Alain Vigneault said before the game.

Kreider’s absence leaves an offensive void for a team that had not been sharp before Christmas and played 65 scoreless minutes in a win over the Capitals Wednesday. But, as the coach said, “It’s going to give an opportunity for somebody else on the left side and the power play to get more minutes. Everybody always wants more ice time, so somebody is going to get some.’’

In the short term, the beneficiary is Vinni Lettieri, called up on Thursday to take Kreider’s place. So what that he whiffed on his first shot attempt? He broke a 1-1 tie at 2:35 into the third period with a one-timer in front. That was a delight to his gathered family, including grandfather Lou Nanne, a former Minnesota North Stars general manager and U.S. Hockey Hall-of-Famer.

Earlier in the day, Vigneault said Lettieri’s task in his NHL debut was straightforward: “Just play to your strengths. In Vinnie’s case, he’s a skater, he’s a shooter, he brings a lot of energy to his game.”

Besides, there is no question about the identity and stature of the team’s cornerstone. Lundqvist is the reason the Rangers stand as well as they are in the top-heavy Metropolitan Division traffic jam. Entering Friday night, he had a career 1.9 goals against average and .938 save percentage against the Red Wings — his best such numbers against any opponent. He set an early tone in this game with two huge early saves against Gustav Nyquist, the first on a breakaway. Detroit noticed that Lundqvist is as solid as ever.

“I think that’s the mark of true greatness,” Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill said. “I think there are lots of guys in the league that have a great couple years, but the elite guys, the Hall-of-Famers, are the ones who have done it forever. They’ve got a special quality to them. Usually they’re the guys who work so hard at their craft and keep finding ways to get better. I hear that’s his approach. I don’t know if it surprises me but like any of the real great ones, like [Henrik] Zetterberg for us, they have been so good for so long because of their approach.”

It was Zetterberg who answered Lettieri’s goal, unassisted at 7:05 of the third. That came after David Desharnais put the Rangers ahead at 17:35 of the first, converting Jimmy Vesey’s feed, and Andreas Athanasiou tied it at 7:46 of the second, outracing Nick Holden to Dylan Larkin’s airborne pass. All of it set up another dramatic ending.