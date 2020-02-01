Rangers beat Red Wings for second time in two nights

DETROIT – The stripped-down, banged up, rebuilding Detroit Red Wings are bad. Really bad. So for a team like the Rangers, coming out of the NHL All-Star break with two games against the Red Wings represented an opportunity to pick up some easy points in their long shot quest to try and make the playoffs.

Well, mission accomplished. The Rangers beat the Red Wings, 1-0, Saturday night on the strength of Mika Zibanejad’s first-period power-play goal, completing a weekend sweep that, for now at least, allows them to continue to chase their postseason dream. It also allowed them to get goaltender Henrik Lundqvist, the face of the franchise for the past 15 years, back into action, as the 37-year-old played his first game in three weeks, earned his first victory since Dec. 27, and earned his first shutout since November 19, 2017, when he blanked the Ottawa Senators.

All was not rosy for the Rangers, though. They lost All-Star left wing Chris Kreider, who left the game early in the second period after taking an inadvertent knee to the side of the head from his linemate, Zibanejad. Kreider had fallen on the ice, in the offensive zone, and as Zibanejad turned to chase the puck, he had to leap over Kreider. But ended up hitting him in the head. Kreider left the ice immediately and did not return, suffering what the Rangers said was an upper body injury.

Lundqvist, who entered the night tied with Vegas’ Marc-Andre Fleury for the most wins by an active goaltender, was playing just his third game of the new year and his first since a 5-2 loss Jan. 11 in St. Louis to the Stanley Cup champion Blues. And he looked almost nervous in the first period, scrambling around his goal crease making saves, but looking out of control sometimes, and lucky sometimes, in doing so. At least twice he stopped a shot right at him and turned his head to see if the puck had gotten behind him. And there was one shot through traffic he saved but kicked the rebound right to Dylan Larkin, the Red Wings’ leading scorer, in the left circle. But Larkin flubbed his first shot attempt, and by the time he could get a second attempt off, Lundqvist and defenseman Brady Skjei were able to get over and cover up the front of the net.

Fortunately, Lundqvist had a lead to work with, courtesy of the goal by Zibanejad, who jammed in the rebound of a sharp angle shot by Kreider at 12:13 of the period. It was Zibanejad’s second power-play goal in two games, and his 20th goal of the season.

Lundqvist (33 saves) looked a lot less shaky in the second period, though he got plenty of help from the hapless Red Wings, who despite outshooting the Rangers, 22-20 in the first 40 minutes, flubbed more than their share of chances. Late in the period, ex-Islander Valtteri Filppula, playing in his 1,000th game, got a great chance below the circles and had Lundqvist beat as he pulled the puck to his backhand. But Filppula’s shot hit the post, and as Lundqvist slid over and out of position, Filppula got the rebound, had an empty net to shoot at (albeit from a sharp angle) and shot the puck wide.

Then, with less than 10 seconds to go, a Rangers turnover led to a breakaway from the top of the left circle by Larkin. Larkin cut in, went backhand, and had Lundqvist beaten, but as the goaltender fell on his back, Larkin backhanded the puck into his skates.

Notes & quotes

Alexandar Georgiev served as the backup goaltender, with Igor Shesterkin scratched, along with LW Micheal Haley… Coach David Quinn started the game with the same defense pairs he used in Friday’s game, meaning rookie Ryan Lindgren partnered with Jacob Trouba and rookie Adam Fox partnered with Skjei. Quinn also started Brett Howden on the third line and Brendan Lemieux on the fourth, though Lemieux moved up to take Kreider’s spot on the first line after Kreider was injured.