Four years after "The Letter,’’ when Rangers management broke the news to their fans in February 2018 that the time had come for the team to rebuild, the playoffs are so close now that their young players are almost tasting it.

"I just think it's exciting, just having that chance to hopefully be in the playoffs,’’ defenseman Ryan Lindgren said Wednesday. "The last two years, obviously, we came up a little short. But I think we're just all excited… We know we've been playing well this year and we’ve got to make sure that we keep that going.’’

A win Thursday at Madison Square Garden against the Detroit Red Wings, the first team out of the playoffs in the Eastern Conference, would have gone a long way to helping the Rangers along in their journey, but they had to settle for a single point after a 3-2 shootout loss, which ended their three-game winning streak.

Pius Suter scored the winning goal in the sixth round of the shootout for Detroit. The Rangers’ Filip Chytil then needed to score to keep the tiebreaker going, but his forehand shot was stopped by Red Wings goalie Thomas Greiss, the ex-Islander. Greiss, a longtime Rangers-killer, improved his career record against the Blueshirts to 6-0-1.

Mika Zibanejad, the first shooter, was the only Ranger to beat Greiss in the tiebreaker. Lucas Raymond also scored for Detroit.

The result left the Rangers with a record of 31-14-4, good for 67 points with 33 games remaining.

Goaltender Igor Shesterkin, the hero of Tuesday’s 2-1 shootout win over the Boston Bruins, started his fifth consecutive game and was his usual brilliant self, making 31 saves in regulation and overtime. His most memorable stop was a wicked glove grab of Dylan Larkin’s shot from the high slot with 40.1 seconds left in regulation. He made another couple of huge saves in the overtime, as well.

The Rangers trailed 2-1 entering the third period, before Zibanejad’s power-play goal, at 11:51 of the period, tied it, 2-2. Zibanejad blasted a one-timer off a pass from Adam Fox 22 seconds into the man advantage for his 19th goal of the season.

Zibanejad’s goal came on the Rangers’ first power play of the game, after the Rangers had killed off a Red Wings power play that resulted when Dryden Hunt was assessed a double-minor roughing penalty for dropping the gloves and throwing punches at Detroit’s Givani Smith, who had blind-sided Julien Gauthier at center ice, with the puck nowhere in sight. Smith got only a single roughing minor.

The Red Wings opened the scoring, 2:18 into the game, when a shot by defenseman Troy Stecher bounced off the leg of Rangers defenseman Zac Jones and got by Shesterkin for the goal and a 1-0 Red Wings lead.

The Rangers turned up the pressure in the second period, though they seemed to hurt themselves by overpassing the puck at times. But they eventually tied the game when defenseman K’Andre Miller – who had scored the winning shootout goal in Tuesday’s 2-1 victory over Boston – got them on the board with a speed move around the back of the net for a wraparound goal against Greiss (37 saves), at 12:18. Greiss entered the game with a 2.55 goals-against average against the Rangers in his career.

Almost before the Garden fans had finished cheering, though, the Red Wings untied the score, when Larkin, their All-Star, banged in a rebound off the end boards at 13:48 for his 26th goal of the season.