GREENBURGH — For the first game after the three-day Christmas break, Rangers coach Alain Vigneault is making wholesale changes to his lineup for Wednesday night’s matchup with the Washington Capitals, from goaltending to defense pairs to the forward lines.

With the aim of “catching everybody’s attention” following a shootout loss to the Devils and a regulation loss to the Maples Leafs at home, Vigneault chose to give Ondrej Pavelec his sixth start and that, he said, allowed Henrik Lundqvist time to relax during the hiatus and not think about preparing for tonight’s game at Madison Square Garden.

“This was probably the best thing for Hank. . . practice today, practice tomorrow, and be ready for Detroit,” he said. The Rangers visit the Red Wings on Friday night.

Pavelec was told before the break that he would start against Washington (22-13-2, 46 points), Vigneault said, “to make sure than he would come here today ready to play.” Lundqvist said he believed it was kind of “50-50” whether he would be back in the net after the two losses.

Although the change in netminders was surprising against a Metropolitan Division rival, the Capitals are starting backup Phillip Grubauer rather than No. 1 goalie Braden Holtby as well.

The rest of the lineup for the Rangers (19-13-4, 42) during practice this morning showed Mika Zibanejad centering Rick Nash and Mats Zuccarello, rather than Chris Kreider and Pavel Buchnevich; David Desharnias centering Kreider and Jimmy Vesey; Kevin Hayes between Michael Grabner and J.T. Miller, and Boo Nieves between Buchnevich and Paul Carey.

Ryan McDonagh and Nick Holden remain partners on defense. Brady Skjei moved to the right side and is playing with Marc Staal rather than Kevin Shattenkirk; Branden Smith, who was on the right, moved to the left side to play with Shattenkirk.

Some of the combinations have been deployed previously, and Vigneault is clearly looking to create some better chemistry.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

During Wednesday night’s game, he said, “If someone is off, I’m not going to hesitate to make a switch.”

On defense, “We’ve been giving up shots and chances, so hopefully, we’ll tighten that up a little bit,” Vigneault said. “I’ve wanted to see this for a while, but our record in the last two months has been pretty good, one of the best in the league, but the this three-day break and the way we finished gives me the opportunity to make some changes.”