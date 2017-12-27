TODAY'S PAPER
Few Clouds 24° Good Afternoon
Few Clouds 24° Good Afternoon
SportsHockeyRangers

Rangers rest Henrik Lundqvist, go with Ondreaj Pavelec vs. Capitals

Alain Vigneault shakes up line combos and decides to give Lundqvist some extra rest.

Ondrej Pavelec of the Rangers makes a save

Ondrej Pavelec of the Rangers makes a save in the second period against the Stars at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Dec. 11, 2017. Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Steve Zipay steve.zipay@newsday.com @stevezipay
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

GREENBURGH — For the first game after the three-day Christmas break, Rangers coach Alain Vigneault is making wholesale changes to his lineup for Wednesday night’s matchup with the Washington Capitals, from goaltending to defense pairs to the forward lines.

With the aim of “catching everybody’s attention” following a shootout loss to the Devils and a regulation loss to the Maples Leafs at home, Vigneault chose to give Ondrej Pavelec his sixth start and that, he said, allowed Henrik Lundqvist time to relax during the hiatus and not think about preparing for tonight’s game at Madison Square Garden.

“This was probably the best thing for Hank. . . practice today, practice tomorrow, and be ready for Detroit,” he said. The Rangers visit the Red Wings on Friday night.

Pavelec was told before the break that he would start against Washington (22-13-2, 46 points), Vigneault said, “to make sure than he would come here today ready to play.” Lundqvist said he believed it was kind of “50-50” whether he would be back in the net after the two losses.

Although the change in netminders was surprising against a Metropolitan Division rival, the Capitals are starting backup Phillip Grubauer rather than No. 1 goalie Braden Holtby as well.

The rest of the lineup for the Rangers (19-13-4, 42) during practice this morning showed Mika Zibanejad centering Rick Nash and Mats Zuccarello, rather than Chris Kreider and Pavel Buchnevich; David Desharnias centering Kreider and Jimmy Vesey; Kevin Hayes between Michael Grabner and J.T. Miller, and Boo Nieves between Buchnevich and Paul Carey.

Ryan McDonagh and Nick Holden remain partners on defense. Brady Skjei moved to the right side and is playing with Marc Staal rather than Kevin Shattenkirk; Branden Smith, who was on the right, moved to the left side to play with Shattenkirk.

Some of the combinations have been deployed previously, and Vigneault is clearly looking to create some better chemistry.

During Wednesday night’s game, he said, “If someone is off, I’m not going to hesitate to make a switch.”

On defense, “We’ve been giving up shots and chances, so hopefully, we’ll tighten that up a little bit,” Vigneault said. “I’ve wanted to see this for a while, but our record in the last two months has been pretty good, one of the best in the league, but the this three-day break and the way we finished gives me the opportunity to make some changes.”

Newsday

Steve Zipay, a native New Yorker and former sports media and business columnist, covers the Rangers and the NHL.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

New York Sports

Landon Collins of the New York Giants celebrates Collins apologizes for calling Apple ‘a cancer’
Tim Hardaway Jr. of the New York Knicks Hardaway making progress but no timetable on return
Mike Francesa at the Paley Center for Media Francesa finishes second for final full ratings period
Spurs guard Manu Ginobili reaches in on Nets Nets’ winless streak in San Antonio hits 15
Kenny Atkinson of the Nets reacts against the Nets trying to avoid fatigue vs. Spurs
Giants quarterback Eli Manning leaves the field after Eli wants to stay, says Giants ‘not far off’