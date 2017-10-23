Having snapped a five-game winless streak against Nashville on Saturday, the recurring themes that have derailed the beginning of the Rangers season emerged again in a 4-1 loss to the San Jose Sharks on Monday: An early goal, a goal that should have been stopped, an inability to finish.

And the power play, which was sizzling at 5 for 16 in the first four games, has gone cold: 0 for 6 in the first two periods, extending the futility to 3-for-25 and the Rangers record to 2-6-2.

The Rangers again fell behind early. J.T. Miller was whistled for a high stick, but the Sharks held possession and goalie Martin Jones skated off for an extra forward . Seconds later, Logan Couture beat Lundqvist low glove side at 1:56.

McDonagh just missed tying the score at 1 when Barcaly Goodrow went off for hooking Marc Staal at 4:31. McDonagh’s shot trickled through Jones but died at the left post, and the whistle blew when the net was knocked off its moorings.

A second power play came when Kevin Labanc, a New York City native, tripped Kevin Hayes at 10:16. Jones stopped Pavel Buchnevich’s backhander and Chris Kreider’s wrister from the left wing.

The Rangers had more shots in the period (16) than they had in the entire game against the Predators, but Lundqvist didn’t save his teammates as he had on Saturday. Defenseman Tim Heed’s stoppable wrister from the lower right circle found the gap in Lundqvist’s pads while he was crouched at the left post at 12:45.

For the fifth time this season, the Rangers deployed 11 forwards and seven defensemen rather than the standard 12/6. In that format, they are 2-2-1, and the imbalance underscores the problem at center.

Rangers management is still weighing how to fix the gap in the middle. A callup of one of three centers in Hartford — Cristoval “Boo” Nieves, Vinny Lettieri and Filip Chytil — is a possibility. “It’s not the ideal situation, obviously,” Vigneault said, “[GM] Jeff [Gorton] and I are going to talk about it [Tuesday]. We wanted to get through Saturday [a 4-2 win] and Monday and see what happens.”

Vigneault wanted defenseman Tony DeAngelo in the lineup on the second power play unit, and scratched forwards Adam Cracknell and Paul Carey “are not true centermen,” Vigneault said Monday morning. “I just feel the way the schedule is laid out right now, we have a better chance with 11 forwards and I can double shift [Mika Zibanejad, Kevin Hayes, Desharnais and Miller].”

He did, to no avail. And as if the Rangers needed any reminder of a missing piece, Derek Stepan, the No. 1 center who was traded to Arizona in June, returns home for the first time on Thursday.

Lundqvist, who had stopped eight of nine in the second, remained in for the third, even though he appeared to twist his left leg when Joonas Donskoi tripped over it after his goal at 19:22. In the third, a hesitant Lundqvist had the puck stolen by Couture behind the cage, and his feed to Melker Karlsson made it 4-0 at 2:51.

Zibanejad, who had not scored in five games, snapped in his sixth of the season to break the shutout bid for Jones (32 saves) at 4:23. Pavel Buchnevich had the assist. The next step: Perhaps a fourth center.