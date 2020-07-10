TODAY'S PAPER
3 questions facing Rangers ahead of NHL's return to play

Igor Shesterkin #31 of the New York Rangers

Igor Shesterkin #31 of the New York Rangers makes a save during the first period against the New Jersey Devils at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Colin Stephenson colin.stephenson@newsday.com @ColinSNewsday
1.       Who will be the No. 1 goaltender against the Hurricanes? Four months ago, Igor Shesterkin had won the starting job. But with everyone back at Square One after the COVID-19 shutdown, Henrik Lundqvist (3-0 with a .947 save percentage against Carolina this season) has had time to work on his game in Sweden and will give coach David Quinn a lot to think about.

2.       Can Mika Zibanejad be as hot as he was when play was halted? He had 11 goals in his last six games, 17 in his last 13 and 23 in his last 22 before the break. So, most likely, no, he won’t be that hot at the restart. But if he’s just elite – instead of unbelievable – that will do.

3.       Who will be the fourth line left wing? Brendan Lemieux will be suspended, because of his hit on Colorado’s Joonas Donskoi in the last game before the break. So someone will have to step in for him. Will it be Phil DiGiuseppe, or maybe Brendan Smith, with Libor Hajek stepping into Smith’s spot on defense?

Colin Stephenson, Newsday sports writer covering the New

Colin Stephenson covers the Rangers for Newsday. He has spent more than two decades covering the NHL and just about every sports team in the New York metropolitan area.

