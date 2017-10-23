Rick Nash skated in his 999th NHL game Monday against the San Jose Sharks. About 300 players have played 1,000 or more, a mark which he expects to reach on Thursday against the Arizona Coyotes.

“It’s a pretty cool achievement,” said Nash, 33, who broke in with the Columbus Blue Jackets fifteen years ago and has scored 417 goals and added 355 assists in his career. With the Rangers, Nash has 128 goals and 225 points in 324 games.

“I can remember my first game like it was yesterday, going out to the rink,” Nash recalled after a morning skate at Madison Square Garden. He was 18, and the first overall pick in the entry draft. “It goes fast, it flies by. I always remember as a kid playing on the street taking slap shots by myself or playing with other kids.”

In that first game, against Chicago at home, Nash said with a grin, “I scored a goal, against Jocelyn Thibault, played with Kevin Dineen, and Phil Housley was with Chicago.” That was slightly long ago, on Oct. 10, 2002.

Rangers coach Alain Vigneault remembers a younger Nash from those early years in Columbus. “He was a powerful power forward, like he’s doing now with us: Overpower the player he’s up against in the corner, take that puck to the net, make somebody haul him down or get a great look, “Vigneault said. “He’s always been an effective player at both ends, but obviously a true goal scorer. ’’

Blue lines

Chris Kreider, also a power forward, scored his first goal of the year against Nashville. “Hope it’s going to get him going,” Vigneault said. “He’s had a lot of good looks on the rush. He should be able to get in on the forecheck create turnovers, and not take penalties 200 feet from our net” . . . Tony DeAngelo, who is being used predominantly on the second unit of the power play when he has been the seventh defenseman in a game, was in that role again. “It’s not easy, he has to jump on and skate during timeouts,” Vigneault said.