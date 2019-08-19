TODAY'S PAPER
80° Good Evening
SEARCH
80° Good Evening
SportsHockeyRangers

Rob O'Gara signs with San Antonio of AHL

Defenseman Rob O'Gara (46) skates during Rangers training

Defenseman Rob O'Gara (46) skates during Rangers training camp last year. Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin

By Colin Stephenson colin.stephenson@newsday.com @ColinASteph
Print

Rob O’Gara, the 26-year-old defenseman from Nesconset who played for the Rangers’ Hartford Wolf Pack farm team last season, signed a contract Monday with the San Antonio Rampage of the American Hockey League, the top farm team of the Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues, O’Gara told Newsday via text message.

O’Gara, a 6-4, 207-pound, left-handed shot, played 47 games for Hartford last season, and scored three goals, with eight assists and 64 penalty minutes, before his season was ended prematurely because of back surgery. He played 22 games for the Rangers at the end of the 2017-18 season, after being acquired from the Boston Bruins in a trade that sent defensemen Nick Holden to Boston.

Colin Stephenson, Newsday sports writer covering the New

Colin Stephenson covers the Rangers for Newsday. He has spent more than two decades covering the NHL and just about every sports team in the New York metropolitan area.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

New York Giants tight end Evan Engram (88) Pat Shurmur expects big things from Evan Engram
Jets head coach Adam Gase looks on during Gase draws practice regimen from Tony Dungy
Pete Alonso of the Mets follows reacts after Mets face their toughest homestand of the season
Giants quarterback Daniel Jones lines up over center Daniel Jones tends to crank it up a bit in games
Giants free safety Antoine Bethea lines up during Giants' Bethea: AB's helmet drama should be non-issue
Mets first baseman Pete Alonso is congratulated by Alonso sets NL rookie HR record as Mets beat Royals
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search