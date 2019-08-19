Rob O'Gara signs with San Antonio of AHL

Rob O’Gara, the 26-year-old defenseman from Nesconset who played for the Rangers’ Hartford Wolf Pack farm team last season, signed a contract Monday with the San Antonio Rampage of the American Hockey League, the top farm team of the Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues, O’Gara told Newsday via text message.

O’Gara, a 6-4, 207-pound, left-handed shot, played 47 games for Hartford last season, and scored three goals, with eight assists and 64 penalty minutes, before his season was ended prematurely because of back surgery. He played 22 games for the Rangers at the end of the 2017-18 season, after being acquired from the Boston Bruins in a trade that sent defensemen Nick Holden to Boston.