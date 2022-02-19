GREENBURGH, N.Y. -- Braden Schneider tries to stay in the moment, not look too far ahead and avoid thinking about the big picture.

Yet, once in a while the Rangers rookie defenseman admits that he can’t help but take a step back and just appreciate where he is, that he is playing solid minutes on an NHL team that has a chance to go deep in the playoffs.

"It’s pretty cool to see how much success this team is having and it’s pretty cool I’m on the team," Schneider said after practice on Saturday.

The 20-year-old Schneider played in just his 12th NHL game on Thursday, yet he has been making a strong impression. In Tuesday’s 2-1 shootout win over Boston he dished out an assist. The No. 19 overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, Schneider now has four points since he was recalled from Hartford on Jan. 11.

Rangers coach Gerard Gallant had Schneider skating with Patrik Nemeth at practice Saturday, but he declined to say whether he planned to take Nemeth off IR and bring him on the trip to Ottawa for Sunday’s game. Schneider had been playing with fellow rookie Zac Jones who was skating with Libor Hajek.

It’s clear that Schneider’s ability to adjust to different partners is one thing that Gallant likes.

"It’s part of it. You can’t worry about who you are playing with on any given night," Gallant said. "In our game, with COVID and injuries happening, it’s good to play with everybody. I think he’s done a great job."

Schneider, who scored a goal in his NHL debut against San Jose on Jan. 14, said Saturday he is still adjusting to everything he has to do playing at the highest level.

"It’s a different kind of game,’ Schneider said. "You have to know what you’re going to do before you’re getting it. There’s just a flow to the game that is a lot different than any hockey I’ve ever played.

"I think each game I definitely feel more confident and more part of the goal that everyone’s trying to be going after, which is to go into the playoffs and have a good run and hopefully get to the Stanley Cup."

Notes & quotes: It sounds as though slow starts were a big topic of discussion at practice Saturday. "It’s just doing things the right way and mentally getting prepared for those games," Gallant said. "For whatever reason, recently a couple games before the break and a couple games after, we just have to get off to better starts. I think it’s all mental. Get yourself prepared, do your workouts and focus on your first shift and things will take care of themselves." . . . For what it’s worth, Ryan Strome revealed Saturday that Jacob Trouba is in charge of the team’s pregame music.