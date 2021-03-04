Rangers nearing the return of several key players

The Rangers’ morning skate in Tarrytown, N.Y., had a different look to it as the team prepared for Thursday’s game in Newark against the Devils.

Skating with the group in a red, no-contact jersey was defenseman Jacob Trouba, who had missed the previous six games with a broken thumb. In blue was forward Kaapo Kakko, who had missed five games while on the team’s COVID-19 list, and in white was defenseman Anthony Bitetto, out three games with what the team called a lower-body injury.

None of the three will play Thursday, and the lineup remains the same as it was for Tuesday’s 3-2 win over Buffalo. All are day-to-day, coach David Quinn said, and any or all could return on the current six-game road trip.

Not skating Thursday, but also not far from returning, according to Quinn, is forward Artemi Panarin, who remains on leave from the team following the publication of an article in Russia in which a former KHL coach of his accused Panarin of beating a woman in a hotel bar after a game in Riga, Latvia, in 2011.

"Every passing day he's getting closer to playing,’’ Quinn said of Panarin. "I'm not being a [expletive] when I say that to you. He's getting to the point where I think he's getting closer.’’

Draft picks nearing NHL

Vitali Kravtsov, the team’s first of three first-round picks in 2018, scored a goal in his Traktor Chelyabinsk team’s 3-1 win over Salat Yulaev on Wednesday in Game 1 of the team’s first round series in the KHL playoffs. Game 2 is Friday. Kravstov will be joining the Rangers after the KHL playoffs are over… The team signed D Braden Schneider, its second first-round pick in 2020, to an NHL contract that begins next season. Schneider had previously signed an AHL contract and played two games this season for the Rangers’ Hartford farm team. He has since returned to his junior team, Brandon of the WHL, which opens play March 12.