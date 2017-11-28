TODAY'S PAPER
Ryan McDonagh misses fourth straight game, targets Friday return

The captain is still recovering from an abdominal strain.

Rangers Ryan McDonagh during Rangers practice at MSG

Rangers Ryan McDonagh during Rangers practice at MSG Training Facility in Greenburgh, New York on May 8, 2017. Photo Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy

By Steve Zipay  steve.zipay@newsday.com @stevezipay
Rangers captain Ryan McDonagh, recovering from an abdominal strain that kept him sidelined for the fourth consecutive game Tuesday, skated with the team and is targeting Friday’s game against the Carolina Panthers for his return to the lineup.

“That’s what I’m hoping for,” McDonagh said after joining the morning skate at Madison Square Garden. The defenseman, who has 12 assists in 21 games, was shut down after the nagging injury worsened during the Nov. 19 game against Ottawa.

“At times, it felt like I couldn’t shoot as well, or be as explosive skating, which is a big strength of mine,” said McDonagh, who had skated on his own on Monday. Without those first few explosive strides, he said, “you start thinking and compensating and trying to play around it.”

McDonagh took three practices off in October and early November, and said there “was never any point until that last game” that he considered sitting out. “We were trying to work through it and it started to get worse and affect some other things.

“It was to just try to be smart here, with the time we have at this point in the season.”

Coach Alain Vigneault said he wanted McDonagh to participate in a normal practice, probably Thursday, before deciding to move forward. “We’ll see how he responds.”

McDonagh skated with center David Desharnais on the extra defense pairing, and Vigneault confirmed that Boo Nieves was back in the middle of the fourth line, with Jesper Fast on the right and Paul Carey on the left.

n Lavender fights cancer

On Hockey Fights Cancer night, the Rangers wore lavender jerseys and used similarly colored stick tape and special pucks in warmups to be auctioned for the cause.

Steve Zipay, a native New Yorker and former sports media and business columnist, covers the Rangers and the NHL.

