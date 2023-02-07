Hartford callups Sammy Blais, Will Cuylle in Rangers' lineup

Both of the players recalled from AHL Hartford on Sunday, wingers Sammy Blais and Will Cuylle, were in the lineup Monday against the Calgary Flames at Madison Square Garden as the Rangers resumed their season following the NHL All-Star break.

Blais and Cuylle are both left wings, so Blais, the veteran, shifted to right wing on the fourth line, with Julien Gauthier the odd man out and serving as a healthy scratch.

Gauthier, who has six goals in 35 games has been the most productive member of the fourth line all season, but coach Gerard Gallant seemed on Sunday to be committed to giving opportunities to both Blais and Cuylle, who both played well in Hartford after being sent down.

Blais, who had no goals and five assists in 38 games for the Rangers this season, was sent to Hartford on a two-week conditioning assignment Jan. 24 and scored four goals in five games there. Cuylle, who was initially called up when Blais was sent down, and then was sent down during the All-Star break, scored a goal in two games in Hartford before being recalled Sunday.

Defenseman Libor Hajek and rookie forward Vitali Kravtsov were the other two scratches for the Rangers. For Hajek, it was his 20th consecutive game as a healthy scratch, while Kravtsov sat out his third straight game.

**

Monday was the first of 11 games for the Rangers in 23 days and the first of four in six days, with games at the Garden Wednesday against Vancouver and Friday against Seattle, and a game Saturday in Raleigh, N.C. against Carolina… Gallant entered the game needing one win to reach the 350-win plateau… Artemi Panarin entered the game with 199 career NHL goals and 299 points as a Ranger.