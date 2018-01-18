Pavel Buchnevich scored his first goal in 13 games late in the third period, one minute after the Buffalo Sabres had tied the score, to lift the Rangers to their second consecutive win with a 4-3 nailbiter at Madison Square Garden on Thursday.

Rick Nash, who had scored twice for the second straight game, forced a turnover and Mika Zibanejad fed Buchnevich, who also had two assists, from behind the net for a tap-in from in front with 3:58 left to snap a 3-3 tie.

With 39 seconds left in regulation, Mats Zuccarello was called for hooking, but Henrik Lundqvist (34 saves) made a huge glove stop on a screened shot from defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen in the final seconds to preserve the win.

Nash is a streaky scorer and he’s on a roll right now.

At 6:49 of the third, Nash was near the right post when Sabres goalie Robin Lehner was in front of the crease after stopping a deflection, but couldn’t control the rebound. Nash scooped up the puck and tucked it into the cage for his 13th goal of the season and a 3-2 lead.

With 6:17 left, Brendan Smith was called for a delay of game penalty when he lifted the puck over the glass and the Sabres, who already had a power-play goal, went to work. Rasmus Ristolainen scored with 5:01 to play to tie it at 3.

The Blueshirts hadn’t won two in a row since a three-game winning streak from Dec. 15-19. Now 17-8-3 at home, they will head west Friday for four games, starting in Colorado on Saturday and in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Four of last five games between the Rangers and Sabres were one-goal games, and the last two, including the Winter Classic at Citi Field on New Year’s Day, ended in overtime, so the odds favored another close match.

The Rangers opened the scoring at 1:24, when Pavel Buchnevich poked the puck toward center ice and Nash sped past Jake McCabe for a solo run toward Lehner. His rising wrister zipped over the netminder’s glove for a 1-0 lead.

At one point, the Rangers led in shots 8-1, but the Sabres, coming off their bye week, eventually found their legs and started making plays and beating the Blueshirts to pucks in the offensive zone. A long, low shot from Josh Georges hit the post. Jesper Fast’s snap shot off a loose puck also found iron from in front.

The Rangers failed to capitalize when defenseman Casey Nelson cross-checked Vinni Lettieri from behind into the end boards, and in fact, the Sabres had a shorthanded two-on-one, but Benoit Pouliot shoved a backhander wide of the right post.

With Smith in the penalty box for tripping, Kyle Okposo tied the score from in front at 18:41 and the period ended with each side launching 12 shots.

In the second, the Sabres were shorthanded when Nelson went off for holding at 6:08. That fizzled as well, although Lehner stopped Lettieri twice from the left side. But J.T. Miller, just 18 seconds after the man advantage expired snapped a 20-foot shot over Lehner’s glove for the 2-1 lead.

The Blueshirts regained some hop with that goal, and Lehner had to turn away good opportunities from Fast, with his blocker, and Grabner with his pads. Zuccarello was sent off for high-sticking Zemgus Girgensons at 11:21, but the Rangers killed off the Sabres second power-play of the evening.

With 5:04 left, Kevin Shattenkirk nudged Reinhart from behind and the Sabre dropped like he was shot and was whistled for embellishment. Shattenkirk was assessed a crosschecking minor, so the teams went to four-on-four. With four seconds left in those dual infractions, Rasmus Ristolainen shoved Miller into Lundqvist and Smith intervened.

But the Sabres responded with a softie. Justin Falk’s low wrister from the point went through Brady Skjei and under Lundqvist to tie the score at 2 at 17:10. It was the first of the season for the former Ranger. Another former Blueshirt, Pouliot, tipped a shot off the post before the period ended.