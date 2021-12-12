TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
SportsHockeyRangers

Gerard Gallant disagrees with NHL statement on Sabres' disallowed game-tying goal

By Colin Stephenson colin.stephenson@newsday.com @ColinSNewsday
Print

The NHL said Saturday it had erred in disallowing what would have been the tying goal in Friday’s 2-1 Rangers win over the Buffalo Sabres because of a Buffalo player being offside. In its statement, the league said there was no video evidence that the player who was offside, Rasmus Dahlin, had not "tagged up’’ and gotten back to an onside position, before his teammate, Victor Olofsson, touched the puck.

"The original call on the ice, ‘good goal,’ should have stood because video replay could not definitively determine that the stick of Buffalo player Victor Olofsson touched the puck before Rasmus Dahlin tagged up. In instances when video replay cannot definitively determine a play, league policy is to stay with the original call on the ice," the league said.

But speaking at the morning skate before his team’s game Sunday night at Madison Square Garden against Nashville, Rangers coach Gerard Gallant said, "I still think it was the right call’’ to overturn the goal.

"In my opinion, it's offside,’’ Gallant said. "When you get that picture of the puck over the line, the guy [Olofsson] with the puck almost on the stick, and their guy [Dahlin]'s still over the line, to me, it's offside.’’

Olofsson scored with 56.2 seconds left in the third period, apparently tying the score 2-2. The Rangers knew on the bench that Dahlin was offside when the puck entered the zone, but because there was less than a minute remaining, they couldn’t challenge the goal. That was up to the league. The play was reviewed twice — first to determine if the puck had crossed the goal line (it had), and then to determine if the puck had entered the Rangers’ zone onside. The replay showed Dahlin was across the blue line before the puck, making him offside. However, it did not show whether Dahlin had exited the zone before Olofsson touched the puck.

"If It was more than a minute [remaining], we have to challenge that,’’ Gallant said. "And then we challenge that and [if the challenge fails, and] it goes to 2-2, and then we're short-handed.

"[If] we're going to have to take a penalty on that, it's going to be real tough,’’ he said.

Colin Stephenson, Newsday sports writer covering the New

Colin Stephenson covers the Rangers for Newsday. He has spent more than two decades covering the NHL and just about every sports team in the New York metropolitan area.

New York Sports

NYCFC players celebrate after defeating the Portland Timbers
NYCFC brings a title to an area that used to be 'Titletown'
Members of New York City FC celebrate after
NYCFC captures its first MLS Cup with penalty-kick win over Timbers
Islanders left wing Anthony Beauvillier sets during a
Trotz sends a message by scratching Beauvillier
Islanders left wing Zach Parise (11) celebrates his
Islanders get first win at UBS Arena, beating Devils
Maxi Moralez #10 of New York City FC
Moralez stays on, makes major impact to help NYCFC claim MLS Cup
Stony Brook guard Anthony Roberts takes the steal
Stony Brook holds off Bryant
Didn’t find what you were looking for?