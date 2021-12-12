The NHL said Saturday it had erred in disallowing what would have been the tying goal in Friday’s 2-1 Rangers win over the Buffalo Sabres because of a Buffalo player being offside. In its statement, the league said there was no video evidence that the player who was offside, Rasmus Dahlin, had not "tagged up’’ and gotten back to an onside position, before his teammate, Victor Olofsson, touched the puck.

"The original call on the ice, ‘good goal,’ should have stood because video replay could not definitively determine that the stick of Buffalo player Victor Olofsson touched the puck before Rasmus Dahlin tagged up. In instances when video replay cannot definitively determine a play, league policy is to stay with the original call on the ice," the league said.

But speaking at the morning skate before his team’s game Sunday night at Madison Square Garden against Nashville, Rangers coach Gerard Gallant said, "I still think it was the right call’’ to overturn the goal.

"In my opinion, it's offside,’’ Gallant said. "When you get that picture of the puck over the line, the guy [Olofsson] with the puck almost on the stick, and their guy [Dahlin]'s still over the line, to me, it's offside.’’

Olofsson scored with 56.2 seconds left in the third period, apparently tying the score 2-2. The Rangers knew on the bench that Dahlin was offside when the puck entered the zone, but because there was less than a minute remaining, they couldn’t challenge the goal. That was up to the league. The play was reviewed twice — first to determine if the puck had crossed the goal line (it had), and then to determine if the puck had entered the Rangers’ zone onside. The replay showed Dahlin was across the blue line before the puck, making him offside. However, it did not show whether Dahlin had exited the zone before Olofsson touched the puck.

"If It was more than a minute [remaining], we have to challenge that,’’ Gallant said. "And then we challenge that and [if the challenge fails, and] it goes to 2-2, and then we're short-handed.

"[If] we're going to have to take a penalty on that, it's going to be real tough,’’ he said.