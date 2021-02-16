Things are falling apart for the Rangers. Playing without their leading scorer and one of their top defensemen, and facing a Devils team that hadn’t played in 16 days, the Rangers looked out of sorts as they fell behind three times and ultimately lost, 5-2, closing their seven-game homestand with their fourth straight loss.

Along the way, they lost another player to injury, as defenseman Jacob Trouba did not play in the third period after suffering an upper-body injury.

The Blueshirts were already without Artemi Panarin, who missed his second game with a lower-body injury, and Trouba’s partner, rookie defenseman K’Andre Miller, who was out with an upper-body injury.

Yegor Sharangovich’s redirection of P.K. Subban's shot broke a 2-2 tie at 10:49 of the third period, and Nicholas Merkley scored on a one-timer to make it 4-2 at 14:11 and push the Devils to their fifth win of the season (5-3-2) and second against the Rangers. Mikhail Maltsev had an empty-net goal to close up the scoresheet.

The Devils last played Jan. 31, a 5-3 win over Buffalo, before both teams were shut down because of COVID outbreaks. But New Jersey looked like the better team in the first and third periods, as the Rangers fell to 4-7-3 before heading out on the road for the first time since their win over Buffalo Jan. 28.

The Rangers are scheduled to play Thursday in Philadelphia against the Flyers, though as of Tuesday the Flyers still had seven players on their COVID list. After that, the Rangers will go to Washington for a game against the Capitals Saturday that was changed from a night game to a 12:30 p.m. faceoff.

The Devils outshot the Rangers 16-9 in the scoreless opening period, and during a television timeout, coach David Quinn gathered the entire team around him – as he would during a timeout he might have called – to discuss what was happening. Thankfully for Quinn and the Rangers, goaltender Igor Shesterkin (32 saves) was at the top of his game, making several excellent stops.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Quinn had started out with a new-look first line, with grinder Colin Blackwell replacing Pavel Buchnevich on the right of Chris Kreider and Mika Zibanejad. Quinn said Buchnevich, who had been the Rangers’ best forward in training camp and in the first few games, had seen "a dip in his play.’’ However, by midway through the first period, Quinn had put Buchnevich back with his old linemates. And by the end of the second period, it paid off in the form of Buchnevich’s first goal since an empty-netter against Washington Feb. 4.

Buchnevich’s goal at 19:27 tied i at 2, after the Rangers dominated possession in the period but entered the final minute of it trailing. It started with a power-play goal by Pavel Zacha that put the Devils up 1-0 at 7:37. Zibanejad was in the box for elbowing, and Zacha took a pass from Damon Severson and whipped a wrist shot from the top of the right circle over Shesterkin’s catching glove for his third goal of the season. It was the first power-play goal the Rangers had given up in seven games, ending a string of 21 straight successful kills.

The Rangers tied it when Blackwell, who had been dropped to the third line when Buchnevich went back with his old linemates, took a pass from Brett Howden and fired a shot off the post and in against MacKenzie Blackwood at 11:32. Will Butcher put the Devils back in front at 17:14 when he fired a shot from the left wing that hit the leg of Trouba and deflected in, but Buchnevich tied it with 32.1 seconds remaining in the period when he took a cross-ice pass from Kreider above the circle and whipped a wrister off Blackwood’s glove and in for his fourth goal of the season.