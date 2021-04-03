A few days after Rangers coach David Quinn said someone in the lineup would need to slip up to create a lineup opening for forward Vitali Kravtsov, the coach decided Saturday it was time to give the 21-year-old a chance to play.

"He’s been practicing well, he's got enough time with us here, and I just thought it was a good time to get him in,’’ Quinn said, before the Rangers closed their two-game series against the Sabres in Buffalo.

Kravtsov has been practicing with the team since March 24, after his completed his COVID-19 quarantine after coming over from Russia. But with not a lot of practice time to work on learning the Rangers’ systems, and with Quinn having been out for a portion of that time because he and most of the coaching staff had COVID-19, Kravtsov had to wait a bit before getting the call.

The first of three first-round picks in 2018 (No. 9 overall) Kravtsov played in the KHL this season, on loan to his old Traktor Chelyabinsk club. He scored 16 goals in 49 regular season games there, and had two goals and two assists in five playoff games.

Kravtsov, 21, took a spot on the right wing of the Kid Line, with 19-year-old Alexis Lafreniere and 21-year-old Filip Chytil.

Quinn was asked what message he typically gives to players making their NHL debut.

"It's a little bit different today because there's not 18,000 people in the building, so it is a little bit of a different experience,’’ Quinn said. "But to me, they've played hockey their whole lives, the game doesn't change much. It is a National Hockey League game, but he's been preparing for this his whole life. And the number one thing you want them to do is enjoy it. and you know there will be nerves. that they'll go away quickly once you get a couple shifts under your belt, but don't try to do too much.’’

Blue notes

Phillip DiGiuseppe was a healthy scratch… Igor Shesterkin started his third straight game in goal, and Alexandar Georgiev served as the backup.