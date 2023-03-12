Tyler Motte returns to lineup, but Ryan Lindgren remains out for Rangers

BUFFALO – The Rangers are getting closer and closer to being whole. Forward Tyler Motte returned to the lineup Saturday against the Sabres after missing two games with an upper-body injury that might have been a concussion.

Motte was a game-time decision, according to Rangers coach Gerard Gallant. He took pregame warmups and the team decided he was good to go.

While Motte returned, though, defenseman Ryan Lindgren missed his sixth game with an upper-body injury, believed to be a left shoulder problem. Lindgren has been making increasing strides over the past week, from skating on his own Tuesday, to skating at practice wearing a non-contact jersey Wednesday, to practicing full-contact Friday.

Motte was injured when he was shouldered and elbowed in the chin by Ottawa forward Austin Watson in a game at Madison Square Garden March 2. Watson was given a five-minute major penalty and ejected from the game, but was not given any supplementary discipline after the fact. Motte missed the next game, March 4 in Boston, but returned to practice Tuesday in a non-contact jersey and went full-contact Wednesday. However, he did not play Thursday in Montreal in the opener of the current road trip.

Gallant was asked before the game if he had considered holding Motte out for Saturday’s game, since it was the first game of a back-to-back, and then maybe bring him back for the second game Sunday against the Penguins in Pittsburgh.

“The medical guys tell me when they're ready,’’ Gallant said. “If he comes out after warm up, and ‘Rammer’ (athletic trainer Jim Ramsay) comes and tells me he's ready to go, he's ready to go.’’

Forward Jonny Brodzinski, the emergency call-up from AHL Hartford, who played Thursday in Montreal, was scratched.

Kane scores again

Patrick Kane scored in his second straight game Saturday. Kane skated down the right wing and scored on a backhand shot that deflected in off a Buffalo player and in to tie the score 1-1 midway through the second period. It was his second goal as a Ranger and 18th of the season.