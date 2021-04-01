TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
SportsHockeyRangers

Mika Zibanejad's overtime goal bails out Rangers in win over Sabres

Rangers center Mika Zibanejad, center, celebrates with left

Rangers center Mika Zibanejad, center, celebrates with left wing Phillip Di Giuseppe, center Kevin Rooney, defenseman Adam Fox and left wing Artemi Panarin after scoring the winning goal against the Sabres during the overtime period of an NHL game in Buffalo, N.Y., on Thursday. Credit: AP/Adrian Kraus

By Colin Stephenson colin.stephenson@newsday.com @ColinSNewsday
Print

If they are to make a serious bid to reach the playoffs, Thursday’s game was virtually a must-win for the Rangers. Playing their 36th game, with only 20 remaining after this one, they could not afford to drop points against a Buffalo Sabres team that entered the night in last place in the East Division with only seven wins.

But coming off their first victory in more than a month, the Sabres did not make it easy on the Rangers.

Buffalo’s Tage Thompson tied it with 3.6 seconds left in regulation, but Mika Zibanejad scored with 27.7 seconds left in overtime to give the Rangers a 3-2 win.

"It’s a kick in the [butt] when you give up a goal with three seconds to go and play the way we did for the second and third period,’’ Rangers coach David Quinn said. "But I thought we were able to kind of pull ourselves together and, you know, we got two points. And really, at the end of the day, that’s what this is all about.’’

 

Zibanejad scored his 12th goal — and ninth in the last nine games — on a one-timer off a two-on-one pass from Artemi Panarin, who had been sent up ice on a pass from Adam Fox. The assist extended Fox’s point streak to nine games.

"It wasn’t the cleanest game, but there was no doubt in my mind we were going to find a way,’’ said Ryan Strome, whose second-period assist on Colin Blackwell’s goal extended his point streak to 11 games and his assist streak to 10 games, which tied him with Rod Gilbert for the longest assist streak by a forward in team history.

"I thought we had the puck most of the game,’’ Strome said. "I thought we got a little bit cute, but we still had [47] shots . . . Some big moments by big players and, you know, good team win. And we’ll take it and move on.’’

The Rangers pulled into a tie with the Flyers for fifth place in the East. With Boston’s 4-1 loss to Pittsburgh, they moved within three points of the Bruins, who currently hold the fourth and final playoff position in the division. The Rangers have played three more games than Boston and one more than Philadelphia.

Filip Chytil’s goal at 6:17 of the third period gave the Rangers a 2-1 lead, but Thompson’s second goal of the season forced the overtime. It came seconds after Chris Kreider’s shot at an empty net was blocked by Buffalo defenseman Rasmus Dahlin.

As he did in Tuesday’s game against Washington, goaltender Igor Shesterkin kept the Rangers in the game with some high-quality saves (he stopped 11 of 12 shots in the first period), and the Rangers seemed to pick up their game in the second.

Blackwell tied it at 6:40 of the period with his ninth goal of the season on a crazy play that started with an unusual Buffalo breakaway. Jeff Skinner knocked the puck away from Libor Hajek at the right point and was off on a breakaway, except without a stick. Skinner skated up ice kicking the puck like a soccer player until he got to the slot, where Hajek recovered and knocked the puck away to the corner.

Panarin cleared the puck out to Strome, who passed to the left circle for Blackwell, who’d just come onto the ice. Blackwell fired a shot off the near post, and Panarin recovered the puck after it ricocheted to the other side of the ice. He sent it right back to Blackwell, who had a second chance and scored this time.

x

Colin Stephenson, Newsday sports writer covering the New

Colin Stephenson covers the Rangers for Newsday. He has spent more than two decades covering the NHL and just about every sports team in the New York metropolitan area.

New York Sports

Brett Howden at Rangers practice on Jan. 15. Strome extends point streak to career-high 11 games
Nets center LaMarcus Aldridge shoots a free throw Aldridge fills void in debut as Nets rout Hornets
Islanders defenseman Noah Dobson warms up before an Dobson returns to Isles after clearing COVID protocols
The Mets' Francisco Lindor in a spring training Lindor leaping for joy after long-term deal with Mets
New York Islanders' Mathew Barzal (13) celebrates with Barzal's hat trick sends Islanders past Capitals
Aaron Judge of the Yankees looks on after Good news, bad news: Fans in stands, but Yanks drop opener in 10
Didn’t find what you were looking for?