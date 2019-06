The Rangers will have their season and home opener on Oct. 3 at Madison Square Garden against the Winnipeg Jets — meaning newcomer Jacob Trouba will get to face his old team in his first game as a Ranger.

The NHL officially announced the 2019-20 schedule for each of its 31 teams on Tuesday.

Other schedule highlights include the first meeting against the Devils — and presumably the first NHL game matching No. 1 pick Jack Hughes of the Devils and No. 2 pick Kaapo Kakko of the Rangers — on Oct. 17 in Newark. The three additional games between the teams will be on Nov. 30 in Newark, and Jan. 9 and March 7 at the Garden.

The Rangers play the Islanders three times in January — a home-and-home Jan. 13 at the Garden and Jan. 16 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, and Jan. 21 at the Garden. The Rangers play their final regular-season game against the Islanders at Barclays Center on Feb. 25.

The Rangers' longest homestand is five games from Oct. 20-29, and they have two four-game road trips from Dec. 8-14 and Dec. 28-Jan. 4. They close the season April 4 at the Garden against the Blackhawks.

