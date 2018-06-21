The Islanders will play more games than originally expected next season at Nassau Coliseum, but none of them will be against the Rangers.

The Rangers’ 2018-19 schedule, which was released on Thursday, has them playing both road games against the Islanders at Barclays Center – on Nov. 15 and Jan. 12.

The rivals’ two games at Madison Square Garden will be played on Nov. 21 and Jan. 10.

The Rangers’ home schedule begins with five consecutive games against the Western Conference, but closes with a division-heavy slate that includes 12 of their last 23 home games against Metropolitan Division opponents.

There are only 11 back-to-back games on the schedule, tied for least in the Eastern Conference.

The Rangers open at home against the Predators on Oct. 4 and finish the regular season at Pittsburgh on April 6.