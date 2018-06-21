TODAY'S PAPER
Rangers won’t face Islanders at Nassau Coliseum in 2018-19

Henrik Lundqvist of the Rangers makes a save

Henrik Lundqvist of the Rangers makes a save in the second period against Anders Lee of the Islanders at Barclays Center on Feb. 15. Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Neil Best neil.best@newsday.com @sportswatch
The Islanders will play more games than originally expected next season at Nassau Coliseum, but none of them will be against the Rangers.

The Rangers’ 2018-19 schedule, which was released on Thursday, has them playing both road games against the Islanders at Barclays Center – on Nov. 15 and Jan. 12.

The rivals’ two games at Madison Square Garden will be played on Nov. 21 and Jan. 10.

The Rangers’ home schedule begins with five consecutive games against the Western Conference, but closes with a division-heavy slate that includes 12 of their last 23 home games against Metropolitan Division opponents.

There are only 11 back-to-back games on the schedule, tied for least in the Eastern Conference.

The Rangers open at home against the Predators on Oct. 4 and finish the regular season at Pittsburgh on April 6.

Neil Best first worked at Newsday in 1982, returned in 1985 after a detour to Alaska and has been here since, specializing in high schools, college basketball, the NFL and most recently sports media and business.

