The Rangers hosted the Winnipeg Jets in their 2019-20 season opener on Thursday at Madison Square Garden.

Marc Staal #18 of the New York Rangers
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Marc Staal #18 of the Rangers scores a first period goal past Connor Hellebuyck #37 of the Winnipeg Jets at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019.

Marc Staal #18 of the New York Rangers
Marc Staal #18 of the New York Rangers
Marc Staal #18 of the New York Rangers
Marc Staal #18 of the Rangers celebrates his first period goal against the Winnipeg Jets with his teammates at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019.

Marc Staal #18 of the New York Rangers
Marc Staal #18 of the Rangers celebrates his first period goal against the Winnipeg Jets with teammate Pavel Buchnevich #89 at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019.

Kaapo Kakko #24 of the New York Rangers
Kaapo Kakko #24 of the Rangers battles for the puck during the first period against Ville Heinola #14 of the Winnipeg Jets at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019.

Ville Heinola #14 of the Winnipeg Jets checks
Ville Heinola #14 of the Winnipeg Jets checks Kaapo Kakko #24 of the Rangers during the first period at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019.

Artemi Panarin #10 of the New York Rangers
Artemi Panarin #10 of the Rangers controls the puck in the first period against Mason Appleton #82 of the Winnipeg Jets at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019.

