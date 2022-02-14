GREENBURGH, N.Y. — The post-All-Star break portion of the season begins Tuesday for the Rangers, when they host the Boston Bruins at Madison Square Garden. And after four straight days of practicing, the players are eager to get it going.

"Yeah. Four days straight of practices, zero days off between,’’ forward Artemi Panarin joked after practice Monday.

The Rangers haven’t played since Feb. 1, when they beat the Florida Panthers, 5-2. That win improved their record to 30-13-4 and put them into a tie for most points (64) in the Metropolitan Division with the Carolina Hurricanes. While inactive over the last two weeks, they’ve slipped to third in the Metro, behind first-place Pittsburgh and second-place Carolina.

They do still have a three-point advantage over fourth-place Washington and have three games in hand on the Capitals, having played 47 games compared to Washington’s 50.

With 35 games remaining, though, the Rangers are in excellent position to end their four-year playoff drought. And coach Gerard Gallant doesn’t think his team needs to change much in order to earn its first playoff berth since 2017.

"No, just continue to do what we're doing,’’ Gallant said. "I like where we're at in the standings. We're playing hard. We're working hard. We've had a great break. We've had four good days of practice. So everybody should be ready, refreshed and ready to go again.’’

Twenty of their remaining 35 games will be at home, which should be another advantage.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"We've played well in our building,’’ Gallant said. "We've had some letdowns — a bad period here, a bad period there — but overall, we’ve got a great home record [15-4-2].’’

The first half of the season went about as well as could be expected for the Rangers. They were relatively healthy, losing top-nine winger Sammy Blais to a torn ACL but otherwise avoiding extended absences to key players. They also weren’t decimated by COVID-19 outbreaks the way some other teams (like the Islanders) were. When they went through their outbreak, it was after the NHL had lowered its quarantine period from 10 days to five, and they made it through with minimal disruption to their roster.

All of which helps explain why Panarin, the team’s leading scorer, with 52 points (13 goals, 39 assists) in 42 games, is having so much fun.

"I just enjoy it every day, honestly,’’ he said. "We have a pretty good team, and the most important piece probably, is in locker room. There's great energy, and then only great guys. It's maybe the first team where I've been like that.’’

Marchand won't pester Rangers. Panarin won’t get a chance to play against Bruins agitator Brad Marchand. The last time the teams played, in November, Panarin was fined $5,000 for throwing his glove at Marchand at the end of the game. Marchand was suspended by the NHL last week for six games for punching Pittsburgh goalie Tristan Jarry . . . Gallant said he still was not sure whether he’ll have defenseman Patrik Nemeth, who missed the last four games because of personal reasons, available Tuesday, but noted Nemeth has "had four good days of practice.’’