If the Rangers’ season was a two-part television episode, then they entered NHL All-Star break/bye week on a cliffhanger.

The Rangers’ stated goal is to make the playoffs, and they do believe that’s not some pie-in-the-sky vision, but one they can actually achieve. But at the break, they are 11 points out of the second wild-card playoff spot, and currently on a two-game losing streak. And Artemi Panarin, their leading scorer and most dynamic player, sat out the last game and will miss the All-Star Game with an upper-body injury. Coach David Quinn said the Rangers don’t think Panarin’s injury will be a long-term thing, but what if it is?

Well, if Panarin, who has 26 goals, 42 assists and 68 points, isn’t healed up by the nine days the Rangers have between games, then the Rangers can just forget about the playoffs. But even if the 28-year-old winger is back to 100% when the Rangers return to action against the lowly Detroit Red Wings next Friday, the idea of the Blueshirts making the playoffs is still a long shot — and getting longer by the day.

And, coming up on two years since their letter to the fans announced they were heading into a rebuilding phase, Rangers management — team president John Davidson, general manager Jeff Gorton and the rest of their front-office team — has a month before the Feb. 24 trade deadline to decide if the team is in or out of the race.

If they are in, they may hold on to some of their most attractive assets, perhaps even keeping left wing Chris Kreider, who replaced Panarin as the Rangers’ All-Star Game representative, for the rest of the season and letting him leave as an unrestricted free agent this summer. If they are out, they likely will be selling off assets at the deadline for the third straight year.

So which will it be?

The Rangers do have two games in hand on the Hurricanes, meaning if they win both of those, they would cut the gap to seven points. The problem with having games in hand, though, is that means you have to play that many more games over the remainder of the season than your competition does. When the Rangers return to action, they do so with a back-to-back against the Red Wings (home Friday, away Saturday) and they have 15 games in February, 15 in March and three in the first four days of April. That’s 34 games in the season’s final 65 days (including five sets of back-to-backs). That’s a lot.

If this were a two-part television drama, the second part would feature the Rangers escaping from the cliff, and, through some combination of heroic performances by the actors and a little bit of luck, ultimately achieving the goal and delivering a happy ending.

There are plenty of obstacles in the way, though, beginning with the three-goalie situation the Blueshirts were in when we saw them last. They called up Igor Shesterkin from AHL Hartford on Jan. 6, and though they sent him back to Hartford after Tuesday’s 4-2 loss to the Islanders, it’s almost a certainty they’ll call him up again next week. And why not? He’s played well in his three appearances, posting a 2.68 goals-against average, a .929 save percentage and going 2-1-0.

But franchise icon Henrik Lundqvist is not going anywhere (unless, somehow, he agrees to waive his no-move clause to be traded to a Stanley Cup contender, which seems highly unlikely), and Alexandar Georgiev has played well enough (12-10-1, 3.11 GAA, .910 save percentage) that the Rangers won’t trade him away just to relieve the awkwardness of the three-goalie situation. Word is, they want a surefire top-nine forward, and not just a draft pick or minor-league prospect. If they don’t get that, then Georgiev is staying, and they’ll deal with the problem in the summer.

Stay tuned.