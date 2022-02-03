After the Rangers had finished an impressive 5-2 victory over the Florida Panthers, the team with the most points in the NHL, on Tuesday night, coach Gerard Gallant was asked if his team was where he expected it would be at the All-Star break.

"Definitely,’’ Gallant said with a wink and a mischievous smile.

"I knew we had a good team,’’ the first-year Rangers coach said. "I don't know what level we're going to get to. But after tonight, you feel pretty good about your team.’’

The Rangers, emerging from a four-year rebuild, arrived at the break with a 30-13-4 record and a share of first place in the Metropolitan Division. With 35 games left, making the playoffs for the first time since 2017 seems like a near lock. With 64 points, they are 18 points ahead of the Detroit Red Wings, who are third in the wild-card standings and the first team out of the playoffs at this point.

"We're in a good place right now, but we’ve got 35 big games when we come back,’’ Gallant said. "And it's all about trying to win games, and get two points, and get higher in the standings.’’

After a first half in which everything seemed to go right for them, the Rangers limped into the break, missing four regulars: defensemen Adam Fox (upper-body injury) and Patrik Nemeth (personal issues) and forwards Kaapo Kakko (upper-body injury) and Filip Chytil (lower-body injury).

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

But the win over Florida, which came after three straight uninspiring performances, was a statement win for the Rangers. And when they return to action on Feb. 15 against the Boston Bruins at the Garden, they should be healthy and well-rested for the stretch run.

The post-break schedule should favor them, too. They have six games remaining in February, to be played over the final 14 days of the month, and they play their final 35 games over a not too taxing 75 days, with only three sets of back-to-backs remaining.

Also, 12 of the final 35 games come against teams in the bottom 10 of the NHL standings (three each against the Islanders and Devils, two each against Philadelphia and Ottawa, and one each against Montreal and Buffalo). The Rangers are 17-1 this season against the bottom 10 teams in the league.

Which is not to say the rest of the season will be a cakewalk. There are still some challenges left. They have not yet faced Pittsburgh, which was 10-8-5 in late November before a 10-game winning streak turned its season around. They’re 17-3-3 in their last 23 games and trail the Rangers by two points in the Metro standings. The Rangers will play them four times, beginning Feb. 26 in Pittsburgh.

The Rangers also have three more games left with the Carolina Hurricanes, who are tied with them for first in the division (despite having played five fewer games) and who beat them, 6-3, in the teams’ first meeting Jan. 21 in Raleigh. And there is still one long road trip remaining, when the Blueshirts go to Winnipeg, Minnesota, St. Louis and Dallas in the second week of March.

The real question for Gallant’s group now is: Are they more than just a playoff team? Should they actually be considered one of the NHL’s top teams?

It seems a little premature to put them in that category, given they have gone four straight seasons without making the playoffs. It seems like there should be one or two more steps to take before they get there.

But if GM Chris Drury, who has salary cap space to work with, and a cupboard full of prospects to offer up in a deal, can bring in some reinforcements at the March 21 trade deadline, who knows?

Notes & quotes: The Rangers assigned defenseman Zac Jones to AHL Hartford and recalled defenseman Jarred Tinordi from Hartford. On Wednesday, they assigned forwards Morgan Barron and Jonny Brodzinski, defenseman Nils Lundkvist and goalie Adam Huska to Hartford.