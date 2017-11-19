After two road losses, Rangers coach Alain Vigneault has shuffled the deck upfront for tonight’s game against the Ottawa Senators.

The only line that will remain intact is the first, with Mika Zibanejad centering Chris Kreider and Pavel Buchnevich.

J.T. Miller was shifted from wing to center on the third line, as he had been earlier this season, and David Desharnais will be a healthy scratch for his first time as a Ranger. Desharnais, 31, arrived as a free agent over the summer.

Miller will be between Mats Zuccarello, dropped down from the second line, and Michael Grabner. Second-line center Kevin Hayes will have Rick Nash on his left and Jesper Fast, moved up from the third line, on his right. Boo Nieves centers the fourth line, and he will be flanked by Jimmy Vesey and Paul Carey, who steps in for Desharnais.

Desharnais (2-6-8, minus-3, one assist in his last seven games) said he felt he had a decent start to the season offensively, but could be better defensively with his line needing “to keep pucks out of the net.”

“He’s been giving us what he expected,” Vigneault said. “He’s a hard-working young man that’s got some offensive capabilities. He’s not very big so sometimes in the d-zone, he can get outmuscled one on one, but he’s in position . . . Davey’s getting a little older, but he’s got a good understanding of the game and he’s working hard.”

Vigneault was not happy with the team’s forechecking in both Chicago and Columbus, so perhaps the juggling is a move to address that.

There were no changes on the defense pairs: Ryan McDonagh-Nick Holden; Brady Skjei-Kevin Shattenkirk, Marc Staal-Brendan Smith.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Henrik Lundqvist is back in goal for his ninth straight start. Craig Anderson (7-4-3, 2.92, .898) is in the net for the Senators (8-4-6, 22).