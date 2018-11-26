Rangers beat Senators to snap two-game losing streak

In the battle of a resistible force versus a movable object, the Rangers took advantage of a struggling Ottawa Senators team Monday to stop their losing streak with a 4-2 victory over the Senators at Madison Square Garden. The game was the front end of a home-and-home between the teams. They play again Thursday in Kanata, Ontario.

Lias Andersson’s first goal of the season, an ugly thing that saw the puck literally go in off his backside, broke a 1-1 tie at 3:26 of the third period and Chris Kreider’s 13th goal of the season -- finishing a pretty two-on-one pass from Filip Chytil -- gave the Rangers (13-10-2, 28 points) a 3-1 lead at 8:18. Mark Stone’s second goal of the game for Ottawa shaved the lead to 3-2 at 17:17, but Mika Zibanejad’s unassisted empty-net goal with 1:39 left settled the matter.

Ottawa lost for the fourth consecutive time and fell to 9-12-3 on the season. The win, combined with the Islanders’ loss to the Washington Capitals, moved the Rangers back into third place in the Metropolitan Division, if you’re tracking those sorts of things at this juncture.

The Senators had allowed 100 goals against in their 23 games coming in, the most goals allowed by any team in the league, but the Rangers had difficulty breaking through until Andersson, the first of two first round picks in 2017 by the Rangers, crashed the net as Ryan Strome fired a shot that Ottawa goalie Craig Anderson stopped with his blocker pad. But with Lias Andersson standing in the crease, the puck bounced off his backside and dropped into the net to put the Rangers ahead, 2-1. Ottawa challenged the goal, suggesting it was goaltender interference on the part of Andersson, but the goal stood up after review.

“That might be the ugliest goal I’ve ever scored,’’ Andersson said.

“We’re not drawing pictures,’’ Rangers coach David Quinn said when asked to talk about the aesthetics of Andersson’s goal. “And that’s, you know – we need to get goals like that. I know there was suspense as to whether it was going to count or not, but I thought it was very similar to the one that was allowed by them, so we were pretty confident it was going to be a goal.’’

The Senators’ first goal, by Mark Stone, at 13:03 of the first period to tie the score at 1-1, had also survived a coach’s challenge by Quinn after the Rangers thought that Colin White had interfered with Henrik Lundqvist (29 saves).

Marc Staal had put the Rangers in front with his first goal of the season, at 10:55 of the first period. It was a rare offensive contribution from the Rangers’ second-longest-tenured player (behind Lundqvist).

“I just think he’s really had a good year, defensively,’’ Quinn said of Staal. “He’s a calming influence on our team, in the locker room and on the ice. He works hard; he wants to get better – I’ve just like his year. I really have. Has ever night been a great night? No. But he hasn’t had many bad ones.’’

Quinn had the no doubt, uncomfortable task of having to game plan against his former star at Boston University, Brady Tkachuk, the 6-3, 196-pound winger who was the fourth pick overall in the NHL draft this summer by the Senators. Tkachuk entered the game with seven goals and four assists in 12 games played this season, and his immediate success came as no surprise to Quinn.

“He’s going to be a big-time player in our league,’’ Quinn said of Tkachuk. “Everybody talks about his size and his strength and his determination, but he’s got a lot of skill, too. He’s got great hands, he passes the puck well, he can shoot it, so, no, I’m not surprised.’’

Tkachuk had two assists on the night.